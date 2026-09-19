How to watch Roosters vs Sharks: FREE streams, TV channels for NRL Semi-Final 2026

Watch Roosters vs Sharks in an NRL 2026 Semi-Final that features a fascinating clash of styles in a sudden-death shootout, with the loser's season over. Sydney won both matches in the ladder but the full-strength Cronulla-Sutherland are ready to spring the upset.

The Roosters went neck-and-neck with the Panthers last weekend, with only Brian To'o's 77th-minute try adding a gloss to proceedings for the latter's 19-12 victory. Trent Robinson will be keen for his side to dust themselves down and record a third win of the year over the Sharks, a goal helped by Salesi Foketi being passed fit after an HIA last week. Second-rower Egan Butcher is out with concussion, but Angus Chrichton is back at interchange for the first time since Week 15.

The Sharks were excellent in the Elimination Final last week, with Braydon Trindall and Nicho Hynes feeding the outside backs with regular ball. Their late-season form has generally been good and they come into this game with a near full-strength squad as back-up hooker Jayden Berrell returns to the bench. Hynes' battle with Roosters' experienced opposite number Daly Cherry-Evans promises to be fascinating.

The Dolphins await in the Preliminary Final in two weeks' time.

Here's how to watch Roosters vs Sharks from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Roosters vs Sharks for free?

Yes. Every game in the NRL finals series 2026 is being shown on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia.

Watch Roosters vs Sharks FREE on 9Now This NRL Semi-Final between Roosters vs Sharks will be free to stream on 9Now with only a simple account required to watch the action. You will need an Aussie postcode for this account (e.g. 2002) OUTSIDE OZ? UNLOCK YOUR FREE STREAM WITH NORDVPN.

Use a VPN to watch Roosters vs Sharks live streams

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How to watch Roosters vs Sharks live streams in the USA

NRL fans in the US can watch Roosters vs Sharks in the NRL Semi-Final 2026 on either FS2 or Fox One.

Dedicated streaming service Fox One costs $19.99/month after a 3-day FREE trial.

FS2 is also available through Sling, specifically the Blue plan with the Sports Extra add-on, which starts at $56.99/month.

The channel is carried by several other OTT streaming platforms too, including YouTube TV and Fubo, which each offer new customers a free trial.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Roosters vs Sharks live streams in the UK

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Roosters vs Sharks is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, via the Sky Sports Action channel.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month or £20 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £34.99/month.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the NRL Finals Series 2026.

How to watch Roosters vs Sharks live streams in Canada

Roosters vs Sharks coverage is going out on Sportsnet in Canada.

That means you can also watch online thanks to its Sportsnet+ streaming service (from $29.99 a month / $249.99 a year). And the Watch NRL platform will show the fixture.

If you already subscribe to these services but find yourself outside Canada, download a VPN and watch NRL Semi-Finals 2026 as if you were back at home.

How to watch Roosters vs Sharks live streams in Australia

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In Australia, Roosters vs Sharks is free-to-air on Channel 9 and via the 9Now streaming service.

All you need is an account. Sign up here!

You can also watch on Fox League via Foxtel. While Kayo Sports is a much more cost-efficient option, with plans starting from $30 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

If you're out of Australia but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Roosters vs Sharks live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is the NRL rights holder in New Zealand.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $54.99 per month.

Overseas? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

How to watch Roosters vs Sharks live streams in Rest of World

Every single match of the 2026 NRL Premiership season, including the Qualifying and Elimination Finals, will be shown on the dedicated Watch NRL streaming platform, which is available in all territories except for Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and other selected sanctioned jurisdictions (e.g. Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Iran, North Korea).

Subscriptions cost $20 per week, $39 per month or $72 for the whole of the Finals Series. Check the website for pricing in your region.

Many countries also show games on TV and online through their domestic broadcasters.

What is the Roosters vs Sharks start time? Saturday, September 19: 5.50am ET / 10.50am BST / 7.50pm AEST

What are the Roosters vs Sharks teams? Roosters 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Billy Smith, 4. Robert Toia, 5. Mark Nawaquanitawase 6. Hugo Savala, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Naufahu Whyte, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Salesi Foketi, 12. Siua Wong, 13. Victor Radley Replacements: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Spencer Leniu, 16. Nat Butcher, 17. Angus Crichton, 18. Cody Ramsey, 19. Tommy Talau Sharks 1. William Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Riley Jones, 4. KL Iro, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Jesse Colquhoun, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Cameron McInnes Replacements: 14. Siosifa Talakai, 15. Billy Burns, 16. Oregon Kaufusi, 17. Thomas Hazelton, 18. Jayden Berrell, 19. Toby Rudolf