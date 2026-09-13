How to watch Zverev vs Shelton: US Open 2026 Men's Final Live Streams for FREE, TV Channels

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Date and time: Sun Sep 13, 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 10am AEST (Sep 14)

Watch Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton live streams in a fascinating US Open 2026 Men's Final from Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows, New York. The German top seed has made his third grand slam final in a row, while the left hander from Atlanta is trying to become the first male US grand slam champion since Andy Roddick, here in 2003.

Zverev has grown into the tournament after going five sets in his opening two rounds – and spending over five hours on court in finally beating Lorenzo Sonego in his first match – and the top seed's 107-minute destruction of Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals was his fourth successive straight-sets victory in New York. Since breaking his major duck at the French Open earlier this year, the 29-year-old has been in imperious form with a serve that has gone from significant weakness to serious strength. Six years after reaching his first slam final, he can now avenge that devastating loss to Dominic Thiem in which he led by two sets and served for the match.

Shelton has already established one piece of history, after becoming the first black American man to reach a US Open final since Ashe in 1972. Now he wants another – to become the first US man to win a major in 23 years. The 23-year-old came from a set down to beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals with a serving display of brutal efficiency – 75% first serves in, 20 aces and countless cheap points won – and to beat an opponent he never has before, Shelton must replicate those staggering numbers. He's already knocked out defending champion Carlos Alcaraz this tournament doing exactly that...

Here's how to watch Zverev vs Shelton in the 2026 US Open semi-finals from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Zverev vs Shelton for free?

Yes. Free US Open 2026 coverage, including Zverev vs Shelton, is being provided by Channel 9 and 9Gem in Australia, with live streaming available via 9Now.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Zverev vs Shelton for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Zverev vs Shelton live streams

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How to watch Zverev vs Shelton live streams in the US

Zverev vs Shelton coverage is being provided by ABC and ESPN Deportes in the US.

If you have a TV antenna or cable then you'll be able to watch ABC via that method without extra cost. But what if you've cut the cord?

ESPN Select is the dedicated streaming service that carries ESPN and prices start from $13.99 for the entry-level plan. ESPN Unlimited, which is live streaming every match on every court, costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year, but you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for $35.99/month.

ESPN Unlimited includes streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SECN, ACCN, ESPN+, ESPN on ABC, SECN+, ACCNX, NFL Network and CW Sports.

Alternatively, ESPN and ABC are available through Sling – you can access the channel on the slimmed-down Essentials plan for $19.99/month. Or if you want a host of extra channels – including TNT, CNN and AMC in addition to ESPN – the Sling Orange plan at $45.99/month is what you want.

ESPN and ABC are also carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Zverev vs Shelton live streams in the UK

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In the UK, live Zverev vs Shelton coverage is being provided by Sky Sports.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month with £22/month pricing available for those who are already customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Zverev vs Shelton live streams in Australia

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Zverev vs Shelton is free-to-air on Channel 9 and 9Gem in Australia, with live streaming available via the 9Now platform.

Stan Sport, meanwhile, will have exhaustive coverage of every match. Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. It's also home to the Premier League, Champions League, Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, Super Rugby, the Six Nations and the Nations Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Zverev vs Shelton live streams in New Zealand

Zverev vs Shelton is exclusively available on ESPN via Disney+ in New Zealand, with all matches live across the entire two-week period of the Slam.

Disney+ prices start at NZ$9.99 a month for the ad-supported tier in New Zealand, with free access to ESPN, which means you also get extensive basketball coverage (NBA, WNBA, NBL and more) as well as UFC Fight Night, Stanely Cup playoffs, and a heck of a lot more.

Not in New Zealand right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Zverev vs Shelton live streams in Canada

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In Canada, Zverev vs Shelton is exclusive to TSN.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$29.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Zverev vs Shelton head-to-head record? Zverev has a 100% record against Shelton – five wins, from five matches. The pair are yet to play in 2026, with Zverev winning in straight sets at 2025's season-ending ATP Finals in Turin in their most recent encounter.