What is the release date for Reacher season 4 episode 8 on Prime Video?
And so, the end is near
Just as soon as we've got our boy back on the TV, he's set to disappear again. Reacher season 4 officially ends this week, but not without an epic showdown as a fitting farewell.
Some fans argue that the political espionage plot at the center of new episodes has come too far away from what a Jack Reacher story should be... and to an extent, I agree. We've definitely all forgotten that Reacher is intended to be light-hearted and silly, but a fresh take on a worn format is often a necessity.
Now we're at the end, when does Reacher season 4 episode 8 arrive on Prime Video?
What time can I watch Reacher season 4 episode 8 on Prime Video?
We're expecting episode 8 of Reacher season 4 to be available on September 16 at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US.
Internationally, look out for the below times:
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Australia – 5pm AEST
- New Zealand – 7pm NZST
When do new episodes of Reacher season 4 come out?
They won't. As I mentioned up top, Reacher season 4 draws to a close with this week's chapter, so there won't be any more entries to enjoy once this season's finale has premiered on September 16.
However, the Reacher season 4 finale coincides with the day that all episodes of its first spin-off Neagley lands on Prime Video. So, if you want to continue immersing yourself in this world, you'll be able to do so.
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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