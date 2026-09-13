Just as soon as we've got our boy back on the TV, he's set to disappear again. Reacher season 4 officially ends this week, but not without an epic showdown as a fitting farewell.

Some fans argue that the political espionage plot at the center of new episodes has come too far away from what a Jack Reacher story should be... and to an extent, I agree. We've definitely all forgotten that Reacher is intended to be light-hearted and silly, but a fresh take on a worn format is often a necessity.

Now we're at the end, when does Reacher season 4 episode 8 arrive on Prime Video?

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What time can I watch Reacher season 4 episode 8 on Prime Video?

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

We're expecting episode 8 of Reacher season 4 to be available on September 16 at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US.

Internationally, look out for the below times:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of Reacher season 4 come out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

They won't. As I mentioned up top, Reacher season 4 draws to a close with this week's chapter, so there won't be any more entries to enjoy once this season's finale has premiered on September 16.

However, the Reacher season 4 finale coincides with the day that all episodes of its first spin-off Neagley lands on Prime Video. So, if you want to continue immersing yourself in this world, you'll be able to do so.

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