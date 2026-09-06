I mean... they look right at home.

With all six episodes of the new series of The Grand Tour now on Prime Video, you've probably binged them as quickly as I did.

I was so pleasantly surprised by the natural chemistry between new presenters James Engelsman, Thomas Holland and Francis Bourgeois that now I want to see the trio do even more together.

Head to YouTube and you'll find some additional videos of the trio together, ranging from more Grand Tour-related content to separate clips posted on Engelsman and Holland's channel, Throttle House.

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But what if that's not enough? What if — and I'm massively running before I can walk here — Amazon is so pleased with the trio that they want to commission a spinoff?

Clarkson's Farm is the blueprint that immediately springs to mind (for obvious Jeremy Clarkson-based reasons), but according to the team, their spinoff would have to look like something else entirely.

'Clarkson can't even do Clarkson's Farm'

(Image credit: Prime Video)

"I don't know. I think Clarkson can't do Clarkson's Farm... that's what makes it so entertaining to watch," Engelsman jokes. "We would not be able to do the farm."

But that doesn't mean that they don't have ideas. In fact, leave it to TikTok star Bourgeois, who seems to be able to turn his hand to just about anything, to have a completely unexpected spinoff idea.

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"I'd do the cafe at Queenstown Road Station. There's a business opportunity there," he explains. "The aperture where the tickets would be sold as you go into the station is still there. So I don't know why it isn't utilised to sell coffee through there too. Then there's a disused platform at Queenstown Road Station that could then be the outdoor coffee veranda with a view of the railway."

If you've ever wanted to meet Bourgeois and hoped he would be exactly like he seems online, hopefully this exchange confirms that as the truth. Stick this concept on BBC 2 or Channel 5, and I'd be lapping it up like there's no tomorrow.

"This is our retirement plan," Holland laughs. "Maybe it could be a joint venture. Don't tell her anymore about it... this is our new business."

In all seriousness, I think we'd be waiting for years if a trio spinoff were to be announced. Instead, let's hope that The Grand Tour will be renewed for more seasons... my fingers are crossed.

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