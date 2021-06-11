How to watch Clarkson's Farm online: stream Jeremy Clarkson's new Amazon Prime series

Wholesome and quaint - it's fair to say these aren't words often associated with British broadcaster, Jeremy Clarkson, but his new Amazon Prime Video series sounds like just that.

Ditching the automobiles, Jeremy Clarkson is about to take a crack at some honest work and take on the inner workings of running a farm. Keep reading to find out all you need to know about how to watch Clarkson's Farm online. You'll even be able to watch without spending a penny if you make the most of Amazon's 30-day free Prime Video trial.

Taking his foot off the pedal, Jeremy Clarkson returns with a new TV series in a light we've never seen him before.

Turning his hand to agriculture - with a few friends in tow - Clarkson attempts to run a farm in the English countryside. Faced with raucous farmyard animals, and a lacklustre crop, throw in a pandemic and it's sure to be an entertaining show, if only to see Clarkson get himself knee deep in manure.

Watching this Prime Video exclusive couldn't be easier - just sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial and watch Clarkson's Farm online from anywhere.

How to watch Clarkson's Farm online FREE: stream the TV show on Prime Video today

How to watch Clarkson's Farm from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Clarkson's Farm no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

