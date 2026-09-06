I'll never get tired of this face card.

Almost every modern TV show suffers from a mid-season lag, and I'm starting to think that Reacher season 4 is the next victim.

Not only has Amazon been pushing the political espionage plot hard, completely changing the tone and feel of the show altogether, but some are arguing that Reacher (Alan Ritchson) himself has become a muscly husk of a man... and I'm inclined to agree.

Still, we've got two more episodes this season for him to hopefully rediscover his spark. So, when does Reacher season 4 episode 7 arrive on Prime Video?

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What time can I watch Reacher season 4 episode 7 on Prime Video?

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

We're expecting episode 7 of Reacher season 4 to be available on September 9 at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US.

Internationally, look out for the below times:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of Reacher season 4 come out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

After its three-episode premiere, new installments of Reacher season 4 episodes will air on a weekly basis. That gives us the following release schedule:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: out now

out now Episode 4: out now

out now Episode 5: out now

out now Episode 6: out now

out now Episode 7: September 9

September 9 Episode 8: September 16

Interestingly, the Reacher season 4 finale coincides with the day that all episodes of spinoff Neagley will arrive on Prime Video.

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