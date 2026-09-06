What is the release date for Reacher season 4 episode 7 on Prime Video?
We're one week out from the season finale
Almost every modern TV show suffers from a mid-season lag, and I'm starting to think that Reacher season 4 is the next victim.
Not only has Amazon been pushing the political espionage plot hard, completely changing the tone and feel of the show altogether, but some are arguing that Reacher (Alan Ritchson) himself has become a muscly husk of a man... and I'm inclined to agree.
Still, we've got two more episodes this season for him to hopefully rediscover his spark. So, when does Reacher season 4 episode 7 arrive on Prime Video?
What time can I watch Reacher season 4 episode 7 on Prime Video?
We're expecting episode 7 of Reacher season 4 to be available on September 9 at 12am PT / 3am ET in the US.
Internationally, look out for the below times:
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Australia – 5pm AEST
- New Zealand – 7pm NZST
When do new episodes of Reacher season 4 come out?
After its three-episode premiere, new installments of Reacher season 4 episodes will air on a weekly basis. That gives us the following release schedule:
- Episode 1: out now
- Episode 2: out now
- Episode 3: out now
- Episode 4: out now
- Episode 5: out now
- Episode 6: out now
- Episode 7: September 9
- Episode 8: September 16
Interestingly, the Reacher season 4 finale coincides with the day that all episodes of spinoff Neagley will arrive on Prime Video.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.