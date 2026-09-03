Watch The Grand Tour season 7 from Friday, September 4, 2026 on Prime Video

BLOCKED? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere (try risk-free)

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are no longer the presenters

Everything is changing for The Grand Tour for season 7 with the iconic trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May making way for new presenters. In come YouTubers James Engelsman and Thomas Holland, while social media personality and locomotive fanatic Francis Bourgeois will join them on the fresh iteration of the show.

Fear not, though, Clarkson, Hammond and May are expected to appear briefly in season 7, albeit just to pass the baton. Across the six episodes, we'll see Engelsman, Holland and Bourgeois travel to the Angolan desert in track cars, to Malaysia, and California to try out the best performance cars around.

The great news is all six episodes will land in one drop, and they're going to be available in one place for global audiences on the same date. Here's how to watch The Grand Tour season 7 online, from anywhere, and maybe even for free.

How to watch The Grand Tour season 7 online for FREE

You could technically watch all of The Grand Tour season 7 for free, if you sign up for a Prime Video trial as a new customer. All six of the latest episodes are being released simultaneously and globally on Friday, September 4, so you could binge them before your trial, often 30 days, ends. After that trial ends, you'll need to pay the following, depending on where you are: - $8.99/month (US)

- £5.99/month (UK)

- $9.99/month (AU)

- €8.99/month (GER) You can also bundle with Amazon Prime membership at an extra cost. On holiday? If you're currently traveling around, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch The Grand Tour season 7 from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch The Grand Tour season 7 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch The Grand Tour season 7 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

Exclusive Deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice



✅ Up to 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks Prime Video Get NordVPN and stream The Grand Tour season 7 online now – from UK, Australia, US, Europe, etc.

How to watch The Grand Tour season 7 globally using a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock The Grand Tour is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in the US).

3. Go to the live stream: In this case, just head to Prime Video.

What devices can I watch Prime Video on?

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick devices

Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic, Hisense, TCL, Philips and more)

Roku streaming players and Roku TVs

Apple TV (HD and 4K)

Google TV and Android TV devices (including Chromecast with Google TV and Nvidia Shield)

Chromecast (cast from a compatible mobile device)

iPhone and iPad

Android phones and tablets

Amazon Fire tablets

Windows PCs and Macs (via web browser or Prime Video app where available)

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Virgin Media Stream and Virgin TV 360 (UK)

Sky Stream, Sky Glass and Sky Q (UK)

EE TV set-top boxes (UK)

Web browsers including Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari

Can I watch The Grand Tour season 7 online in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and worldwide?

Yes, The Grand Tour season 7 is getting a global release on Friday, September 4, 2026. That means whether you're in the US, UK, Europe or Australia, you'll be able to catch the show – as long as you have an active Prime Video subscription.

Away from home? If you're traveling abroad, you can always use a VPN to unblock The Grand Tour streams and watch it as you would at home.

The Grand Tour season 7 FAQs

Who are the new hosts of The Grand Tour?

James Engelsman: Co-host of the Throttle House YouTube channel and an influencer who has a keen love of cars. He joined the Throttle House channel three years after its inception.

Co-host of the Throttle House YouTube channel and an influencer who has a keen love of cars. He joined the Throttle House channel three years after its inception. Thomas Holland: The founder and co-host of Throttle House on YouTube. He hails from Canada, is an automotive journalist, and even an amateur race driver.

The founder and co-host of Throttle House on YouTube. He hails from Canada, is an automotive journalist, and even an amateur race driver. Francis Bourgeois: Best known for his passionate and viral videos showcasing his obsession for trains. He's actually called Luke Magnus Nicolson and is an engineer in real life.

The Grand Tour season 7 trailer

The Grand Tour | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

You may also like...