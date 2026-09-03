Herman Miller is iconic in the world of ergonomic office furniture, and its range of pioneering desk chairs and desks have consistently impressed us during testing. And that includes the Jarvis Bamboo standing desk, currently down to the $994 (was $1325) in Herman Miller's big Fall sale.

This premium desk has some of the highest build quality of any we've reviewed, with all the features a professional requires from a sit-stand model. As befitting an executive-grade desk, this model, with its 25% discount, features a broad 48x27-inch desktop, black frame, a three-stage height range with programmable presets, and powered grommet. In the UK, a smaller Jarvis Bamboo is down to £645 (was £860) at Herman Miller.

Why we recommend it

The Jarvis has earned a strong reputation for its build quality and stability. Its powder-coated steel frame supports a bamboo desktop with a German-made, wear-resistant UV-cured topcoat. The motors can raise or lower it at up to 1.5 inches per second.

In his 4.5-star review, our expert Collin called it “a solid all-around offering with an impressive lifting capacity.” He went on to say: “This standing desk is excellent for those in small spaces or large open offices, who can customize it according to your needs.”

For more top-performing office furniture, see our guide to the best standing desks we've tested.

Also consider

Price context & historical value

At $993.75, you're saving $331.25 against the $1,325 original price, which works out to exactly 25% off. That's a substantial saving on a desk that rarely makes any attempt to compete with the hundreds of more affordable standing alternatives. That said, we have seen it cheaper elsewhere, with the price as low as $881 at other retailers.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk if...

You want a premium standing desk that can handle a substantial setup. Its 350-pound capacity gives you plenty of scope for multiple monitors and other hardware, while four programmable height presets make switching between preferred positions quick and easy.

❌ Skip the Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk if...

You rarely change position once you've settled down to work. The Jarvis's electric adjustment is a major part of what you're paying for, so a high-quality fixed desk could make more sense if you know you'll spend virtually the entire day sitting.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Even after the huge discount, this is still a nearly $1000 desk, and there are plenty of electric standing desks available for a fraction of that. You're essentially paying a premium for the materials, lifting capacity, finish and overall quality rather than simply gaining the ability to work standing up.

The warranty also varies by component. The desktop is covered for five years and the frame, motors, mechanical and electrical components for seven years, but the powered grommet and surge protector are only covered for one year.