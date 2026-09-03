Why your business can't trust the data behind its own security decisions

When a critical vulnerability alert lands in a traditional IT environment, it’s rarely a cause for panic regarding the operational continuity of the business. The affected laptops, servers, and applications can be identified quickly, and a good team can catalogue and patch them within hours if it’s urgent. The priorities are clear, and there’s very little guesswork involved.

Andrew Lintell Social Links Navigation General Manager for EMEA at Claroty.

Now picture the same alert landing across a hospital's imaging equipment, a factory floor's control systems, or a building's HVAC network. These cyber-physical systems (CPS), the connected devices that run physical operations rather than just processing data, sit at the sharp end of IT and OT (operational technology) convergence.

But unlike traditional IT assets, confirming whether that alert even applies to a specific device can take days, and often ends in a guess rather than an answer.

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While this kind of uncertainty would be considered a failure of basic hygiene, for cyber-physical systems, it’s unfortunately much more often the norm.

So why is this such a widespread problem for CPS, and how can security teams get these vital assets back in line with their IT network?

Bad visibility into cyber-physical systems is worryingly widespread

The inability to manage incoming vulnerabilities for CPS isn’t an outlier or worst-case scenario, which is especially concerning when these assets are at the heart of critical infrastructure like energy and healthcare.

The issue comes down to the product codes that help networks identify what CPS is in the environment, which is an essential part of identifying and applying security patches.

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Across a dataset of 17 million cyber-physical assets, our research found that 88% failed to transmit an exact product code, and 76% sent a code that didn't match the vendor's own record.

It’s a side effect of the way these systems were initially designed and later integrated into modern IT environments. Programmable logic controllers (PLCs), medical scanners, and industrial sensors were engineered for decades of physical reliability, not for tidy digital labeling. Network identification was rarely part of the design brief, so the same device can report itself differently depending on which protocol or integration is asking.

We found a similar state of affairs when it comes to the operating systems behind the physical hardware. In our research, 41% of devices have no OS version available, and 24% have no OS name at all.

Without these details, matching a device to a known vulnerability stops being a quick database lookup or automated process, and becomes a guessing game or painstaking manual search.

Added to this, CVE advisories, the industry's standard mechanism for tracking vulnerabilities, are compiled from this same patchy vendor data. An official advisory can be just as incomplete as the network it's meant to protect.

Translating product code chaos into boardroom risk

This kind of blind spot adds another layer of concern to a leadership that is already anxious about threat visibility. Among 1,100 security leaders surveyed globally, 44% named understanding their organization's risk exposure as one of their biggest operational concerns, more than compliance pressure or budget constraints.

A further 45% said they were struggling to reduce cyber risk to their most important assets and processes, yet the connection between that struggle and an unreliable asset inventory is often missed entirely. Leadership sees the symptom, a rising sense that risk is unmanageable, without ever seeing the cause sitting underneath it.

This is where security and the business can end up talking past each other. Security teams that start describing the problem in terms of missing product codes and inconsistent naming conventions won’t get far.

Business leaders hear none of that; they hear only that risk cannot be quantified with confidence. Until those two conversations are connected, every risk register that a CISO presents upward carries an asterisk that nobody in the room can see.

Context is key to closing the gap

Resolving this issue starts with a shift in what visibility means. Knowing a device exists on the network is only half of the job. Knowing what it does, what process depends on it, and what happens if it's compromised is what actually makes a risk register useful.

Achieving this shift at scale requires specialized tools to manage the often eclectic and proprietary nature of CPS assets, and an automated approach to cope with the scale.

In one example, applying AI-driven mapping techniques to an OEM's device catalogue lifted product code identification from 4% to 83%, turning a near-blind spot into a near-complete picture. The follow-through mattered just as much, with 56% of devices receiving a new or updated firmware recommendation as a result, and vulnerability identification accuracy improving by 25%.

Numbers like these matter because they change the question security teams can answer. Instead of asking what's connected to the network, teams can ask which systems would cause the greatest disruption if compromised, and act on the answer with confidence rather than inference. That is the difference between an asset inventory that exists on paper and a resilient one that holds up under pressure.

Fixing the foundation, not just the alarm

None of this gets solved by adding another tool to the stack. Instead, it means treating asset data quality as a board-level risk issue rather than background IT housekeeping, with the same scrutiny applied to budgets, compliance and third-party access.

Achieving this means a new CVE alert no longer triggers a scramble to work out which critical devices might be affected, but the confirmed, prioritized response you’d expect from any good vulnerability management program.

The alert landing on a hospital's imaging equipment or a factory floor's control systems should be no harder to act on than the one landing on a laptop. Getting there starts with making the invisible visible.

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