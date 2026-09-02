VMware renewals force organizations to rethink infrastructure strategy

Three years after Broadcom completed its acquisition of VMware, the consequences of one of the biggest shake-ups in enterprise software are only now beginning to emerge. When the deal was announced in 2023, much of the discussion centered on what it might mean for VMware’s customers, partners and product portfolio.

While there was widespread speculation about changes to licensing and pricing, many organizations remained insulated by existing multi-year agreements, meaning the immediate impact was relatively limited.

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Today, that situation has changed. Thousands of organizations are reaching the end of those legacy contracts and entering renewal discussions for the first time. For many, those conversations have brought significant increases in licensing costs as Broadcom’s shift towards subscription licensing, product bundling and a streamlined product portfolio takes effect.

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The technology itself remains highly capable. VMware continues to be one of the most mature and widely deployed virtualization platforms available. However, businesses are increasingly asking whether those additional costs are delivering additional value, or whether they are simply paying more because they feel they have little choice.

That question is forcing many organizations to re-examine infrastructure decisions that, until recently, had gone largely unchallenged.

The end of “set and forget” virtualization

For many years, VMware became the default choice for enterprise virtualization. It earned that position through technical capability, reliability and widespread adoption, allowing organizations to build long-term infrastructure strategies with confidence. As a result, many businesses stopped regularly reviewing the market because there appeared to be little reason to do so.

Broadcom’s commercial changes have fundamentally altered that dynamic. While the underlying technology remains familiar, the economics of maintaining it have shifted considerably. Infrastructure decisions that once felt permanent are now back under scrutiny, not because VMware has become a poor platform, but because organizations are reassessing whether the commercial model still aligns with their long-term objectives.

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In many respects, this represents a healthy shift. Technology strategies should never be viewed as permanent. Markets evolve, new solutions emerge and business priorities change. Periodically reviewing core infrastructure is simply good governance, particularly when commercial circumstances have changed so significantly.

Why this is now a boardroom discussion

The conversation around VMware renewals has quickly moved beyond the IT department because rising infrastructure costs have implications across the wider organization. Unexpected increases in licensing expenditure can affect operational budgets, capital allocation and the ability to invest in wider digital transformation initiatives.

For finance leaders, this creates greater uncertainty around long-term planning. For executive teams, it raises broader questions about where technology investment delivers the greatest return. Every pound committed to increased licensing costs is funding that cannot be directed towards cybersecurity, cloud modernization, AI initiatives or customer-facing innovation.

Business resilience is also part of this conversation. Resilience is not simply about keeping systems operational, but more about maintaining the financial flexibility to invest in the people, technologies and capabilities that enable organizations to adapt to future challenges. When infrastructure costs become increasingly difficult to predict, that flexibility inevitably comes under pressure.

Vendor lock-in comes at a price

Perhaps the biggest lesson from the past three years is not that VMware has become more expensive, but that many organizations have discovered how difficult it can be to move away from a platform once it has become deeply embedded within their operations.

Vendor lock-in rarely attracts attention when pricing remains stable and technology continues to meet expectations. It becomes much more visible when commercial terms change and organizations realize that switching providers appears costly, complex or risky. At that point, negotiating leverage is significantly reduced.

Rather than viewing renewal as an administrative exercise, organizations should see it as an opportunity to benchmark the market and objectively assess whether their current platform continues to offer the right balance of capability, flexibility and commercial value.

The market has evolved

When VMware established itself as the dominant enterprise virtualization platform, the number of credible alternatives was relatively limited. That is no longer the case. Today’s market offers a range of mature enterprise virtualization solutions, including open source platforms backed by commercial support and well-developed partner ecosystems.

These alternatives are increasingly capable of supporting enterprise workloads while offering lower licensing costs, greater deployment flexibility and reduced dependence on a single vendor. For many organizations, that creates genuine strategic choice where previously there was very little.

This does not mean VMware is no longer the right solution. For many businesses, remaining with VMware will continue to make commercial and technical sense. However, that decision should be based on an informed assessment of today's market rather than assumptions formed several years ago when the competitive landscape looked very different.

Migration doesn't have to be disruptive

For organizations considering alternative platforms, migration is often viewed as the greatest obstacle. Concerns around business disruption, operational risk and resource requirements are entirely understandable, particularly where virtualization supports critical production environments.

In reality, successful migration programs rarely involve a single large-scale move. Instead, organizations typically begin with workload assessments, proof-of-concept deployments and phased migration strategies that prioritize lower-risk systems before moving business-critical workloads.

Coexistence models can also enable platforms to operate alongside one another during transition, helping reduce operational risk while giving IT teams greater confidence throughout the process.

With careful planning and the right expertise, migration becomes far more manageable than many organizations initially expect. More importantly, it provides an opportunity to build an infrastructure strategy that better reflects future business priorities rather than historic purchasing decisions.

Don't let your renewal dictate your strategy

Every technology renewal creates a choice. The simplest option is often to renew an existing agreement and continue as before. In some cases, that will remain the right decision. However, it should be a conscious strategic decision rather than the default response.

Three years on from Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, organizations have an opportunity to reassess whether their infrastructure strategy continues to deliver the right balance of technical capability, commercial value and long-term flexibility. Questions around vendor lock-in, cost predictability and future resilience deserve the same attention as technical performance.

Before signing another multi-year agreement, organizations should ask whether their current platform is still delivering value, whether they are paying for capabilities they genuinely need and whether alternative solutions deserve proper consideration. The most successful infrastructure strategies are those that evolve alongside the needs of the business, rather than simply following the next renewal cycle.

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