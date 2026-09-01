X-Bow received nearly $11 million under a new interceptor development contract

The new interceptor system targets a cost below $750,000 per launch

Patriot missiles currently cost roughly one-fifth more than this new target

The Pentagon has awarded X-Bow Systems almost $11 million to develop a lower-cost interceptor system under a missile defense program.

The project falls under the Missile Defense Agency's Rapid Response Small Launcher Technology program and seeks to create a weapon that could cost below $750,000 per launch.

That figure amounts to roughly one-fifth the cost of a Patriot missile, the current top-tier standard for air defense systems.

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X-Bow develops a new interceptor approach

The Missile Defense Agency selected X-Bow through its Low-Cost Interceptor program, which focuses on developing affordable systems against advanced aerial threats.

The company will use the funding to continue propulsion work and prepare a prototype for a planned flight demonstration.

X-Bow produces its solid rocket motors and propellant internally, allowing the company to control more parts of its manufacturing process.

The agreement requires the firm to deliver a prototype system by late 2027, although that stage will not represent a fully operational weapon.

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The Pentagon has faced pressure because existing interceptor systems remain expensive and difficult to produce quickly.

The war in Iran revealed a major setback as the U.S. is now left with about 250 THAAD rounds and less than 1,000 Patriot interceptors.

Patriot replacement rounds cost around $3.9 million each, while manufacturing takes years and depends on a small number of established suppliers.

“The contract will aim to address the critical need to expand the SRM industrial base, which is currently reliant on a duopoly of two primary manufacturers,” said the US Department of Defense in its contract announcement.

X-Bow said its production methods could help create affordable weapons while increasing manufacturing speed for military requirements.

“America can’t out-produce today’s threats with yesterday’s supplier base,” said Jason Hundley, founder and CEO of X-Bow Systems.

The company is examining ways to reduce costs across interceptor components, including propulsion systems and other expensive sections.

Other nations explore cheaper missile defense systems

The search for lower-cost interceptors has expanded beyond the United States as allies face similar concerns.

Ukraine and European partners have started developing alternative approaches that could reduce reliance on existing expensive missile defense weapons.

One European effort called Freyja has been linked with an interceptor costing around $700,000 per round.

Lockheed Martin has also introduced the PAC-3 ACE missile concept, which the company says could lower costs compared with current Patriot versions.

The US Air Force previously requested proposals for a counter-air missile that could cost below $500,000.

That effort reflected wider interest in producing larger numbers of affordable weapons for future defense requirements.

The X-Bow project remains in an early development stage because testing and evaluation are still required before deployment.

Military officials will need to confirm whether the system can achieve lower costs while meeting operational standards.

“We’re taking a look at propulsion, we’re taking a look at all the expensive parts of an interceptor to look for opportunities to drive down every bit of cost,” said Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, director of the Missile Defense Agency.

The program shows the Pentagon is exploring alternatives as demand for missile defense grows worldwide.

However, the outcome will depend on whether new production methods can deliver affordable systems without reducing expected performance levels.

Via Defense News

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