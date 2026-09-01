I think Sonos just fully solved home audio, mostly by doing exactly what we want — even with AI

Sonos, a name synonymous with effortless home audio, has had a somewhat spotty track record in recent years. The audio quality has been unfailingly excellent, but Sonos software efforts have been an enervating mix of doing too much and too little, leaving customers not just cold but actively frustrated. Its latest updates and innovations are quite different: The introduction of a unifying platform, Sonos 27, and the threads that can pull it all together in something unironically called Sonos Fabric.

I reached this conclusion on Tuesday as I sat in a darkened space and watched relatively new company CEO Tom Conrad dash from one demo living space setup to another, carrying a pair of Sonos Play speakers. He placed the pair of them on a credenza opposite the new Sonos Beam Ultra and then, without touching the Sonos app or even fiddling with the speakers, transformed the three audio sources into a unified surround sound system. And when he was done integrating the small speakers into the larger sound system, Conrad simply picked up the Sonos Play speakers and returned them to their original space. The speakers then reconnected to the standard Sonos Wi-fi network and resumed their regular roles.

This is Sonos 27 and Fabric at work, where Sonos products know when they're being lifted and moved and then can communicate ultrasonically with the Beam Ultra, which then makes a small mesh network connection to build a super-low-latency surround system.

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It looked and sounded like magic and is exactly the kind of dream audio scenario I imagined when buying disparate speakers. Sonos, which has always allowed its speakers to communicate and create stereo sound systems, has long held the promise of this kind of automation, but it was never possible before Fabric.

It's a hardware and software feature that could excite existing customers and even inspire a legion of new ones.

Doing what makes sense

Where Sonos' software development once seemed sort of aimless and disconnected from consumer demands, Conrad's Sonos appears to be hyper-focused on doing only what makes sense for its customers.

Take its Sonos 27Voice, which manages to up the intelligence of the Sonos voice system while staying firmly in the audio lane.

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Read our exclusive interview with Sonos CEO Tom Conrad

Instead of trying to transform your Sonos speaker into a voice-activated hub for all your smart home needs, Sonos decided to keep the 27Voice fixated on Sonos capabilities, but with a bit of a twist that I think people will appreciate. In Conrad's demo, he asked a sort of rambling question about a musician, and 27Voice quickly connected him to his desired music. Time and again, Conrad's vague queries resulted in sonic pleasure.

Sonos' other strategic gem, though, is openness. So, if you want to ask your Sonos tougher questions, like how to properly cook tenderloin, it'll happily pass only the prompt to another AI of your choice.

This open approach also carries through in reverse, with AI models like Claude, ChatGPT, and, yes, Siri, able, via something Sonos calls Sopnos MCP, to control Sonos speakers through the new Sonos platform.

Sonos is also fixing past missteps by, for instance, making sure that new products joining the mix are complete and fully integrated members of the Sonos family.

Music to my ears

The new Ace Ultra ($449), which Conrad at one point wore around his neck as he presented the new products, platforms, and strategies, is a far more complete member of the Sonos family than the original Sonos Ace headphones. Those high-end headphones only connected to the Sonos Arc soundbar. The new Ace Ultra, which includes Sonos's Headphone Engine 2, uses Sonos Fabric and, with a press of a button, can pick up the audio from the Beam Ultra or any other member of the current Sonos audio family. I saw this in action, and it really is a one-button operation.

What has remained consistent in 25 years of operation is Sonos's audio quality (I have an aging pair of Play:1 speakers that I love and use to this day), and even in my brief time with the Beam Ultra soundbar and Ace Ultra headphones, I found impressive audio chops.

The Ace Ultra headphones, which promise 35 hours of battery life (3 hours on a 3-minute charge), feature a new driver and updated adaptive EQ that adjusts each time you put the headphones on. The headphones delivered a wide range of sonic experiences to my ears, which I selected from the new Sonos iPad app. I heard deep bass, sharp highs, and warm mids. I never wore the original Sonos Ace headset, but I can report that these are not only comfortable to wear, but the updated ear foams and greater yoke range and flexibility provide a near-perfect fit and seal.

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

The button placement, which was new to me, took a bit of getting used to, but I found I liked the volume slider that also doubles as a push-to-pause button. There's also a button that you can push to quickly sync up with the Beam Ultra. Onboard ANC also managed to cut out the thrum of a very noisy demo space.

Similarly, the Sonos Beam Ultra is a relatively compact soundbar capable of producing some very rich sound. There are now 9 drivers, including a pair of upfiring ones dedicated to bouncing dialogue off the walls and ceiling. Sonos says it provides 7.1.2 surround sound, and in my experience, it was loud, clear, and exciting. During the demo, they were playing Godzilla vs Kong, and I immediately wanted to grab some popcorn and park myself in front of the 4K TV and white Beam Ultra soundbar.

Overall, the $699 speaker bar seems well equipped to transform any audio-challenged TV.

Both the Ace Ultra and Beam Ultra are on pre-order now and start shipping on September 29.

Sonos appears to be taking some care with the rollouts, with some arriving as soon as next week and others more slowly as previews and early access builds. I'm sure Sonos would love to avoid another calamity where everyone's Sonos app changes at once, and they suddenly lose features or even gain ones that confuse them. I'd argue, however, that these alterations — Sonos 27, Fabric, and 27Voice — are some of the most thoughtful updates Sonos has produced in a generation and could turn your disparate collection of Sony hardware into a cohesive, useful, and sonically pleasing whole.

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