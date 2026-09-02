TANK 5 Pro covers a 95-degree field with its thermal sensor

The battery holds 17,600mAh and recharges fully within 90 minutes

Dimensity 9400e reportedly outscores Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on AnTuTu benchmarks

8849, a Chinese company known for producing rugged smartphones, has introduced the TANK 5 Pro, a device engineered for outdoor and industrial use cases.

This smartphone measures 177.1 x 87 x 33.8mm and weighs 715g, a build that supports its shockproof, reinforced construction.

A built-in toolbox app adds a compass, bubble level, protractor, barometer, and speedometer, tools aimed at fieldwork rather than everyday convenience.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Rugged design, flagship chip, and a 2k projector

The 8849 TANK 5 Pro includes a 1200-lumen camping light with SOS and strobe modes, alongside red and blue warning lights meant for roadside or rescue situations.

Inside sits a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor on a 4nm process, which the seller claims scores above 2.3 million on AnTuTu, edging past the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which scores about 2.2 million.

It uses a 6.73-inch AMOLED panel supporting 1440×3200 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000-nit peak brightness.

Memory options include 18GB of physical RAM plus an additional 18GB of virtual allocation, alongside 512GB of storage expandable via an microSD card.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A 17,600mAh dual-cell battery anchors this rugged phone, supporting 120W wired charging that the listing says fills the cell in roughly 90 minutes.

This mobile phone also comes with a 2K 220-lumen projector with laser autofocus and ±45° keystone correction for distortion-free setup in varied lighting conditions.

The same laser module doubles as a four-meter rangefinder, while the projector lens can also serve as a high-intensity flashlight.

It supports IP68 and IP69K certification under the IEC 60529 standard, tested in static fresh water up to 1.8 meters deep for as long as 30 minutes.

8849 cautioned that seawater, pool water, soapy water, and hot water can all reduce that protective performance over time.

An ultra-wide 'predator' thermal camera behind the lens

The infrared module, nicknamed for its wide, predator-style field of view, covers 95° horizontally, nearly double the 50° span found on most rival thermal phones.

It uses a FLIR Lepton 3.1R sensor with 160×120 resolution, translating to 19,200 individually calibrated temperature-reading pixels rather than a simple heat-blob overlay.

Sensitivity is rated below 50 millikelvin, meaning it can register shifts as small as 0.05°C, a spec aimed at building inspectors, electricians, and search-and-rescue teams.

Two gain modes stretch the measurable range from −10°C up to 400°C, covering tasks from cold-storage checks to industrial machinery diagnostics.

FLIR's own MSX and Vivid-IR processing sit on top of the sensor, sharpening edges and reducing blur in the thermal feed.

A 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens, and separate 50MP night vision camera round out the rear array, supported by four infrared LEDs for low-light capture.

A 32MP front-facing camera completes the setup, handling calls and selfies with fixed-focus clarity.

None of these individual specs is unheard of on its own, but bundling a wide-view thermal sensor, projection, and flagship-tier processing into one rugged shell is unusual.

In terms of its durability, the company listed some caveats, including the variability of drop resistance depending on impact angle and surface hardness. It therefore recommends the original case for added durability.

Water, dust, and shock resistance are described as non-permanent, gradually declining through daily wear rather than remaining fixed for the device's lifespan.

Recommended operating temperature sits between 0°C and 35°C, with prolonged ultraviolet exposure noted as a factor that can affect the housing over time.

The phone is listed at £903.01 (about $1,224), with the seller citing rising memory, chip, and tariff costs as the reason for no launch discount.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.