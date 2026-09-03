Disclaimer Spoilers for The Gentlemen season 2 ahead.

If you weren't expecting The Gentlemen season 2 to return to Netflix with a bit of bite, then what were you thinking? Eddie (Theo James) is back, and he's on a heroic journey to transform from a domesticated cat into an untameable lion.

He's already broken away from Susie (Kaya Scodelario) and Bobby (Ray Winstone) to work directly alongside Mafia crime boss Marco (Sergio Castellitto), and that decision has helped ignite a new romance with Bella (Benedetta Porcaroli). In fact, it went so well that the pair got married in Italy in the space of only a few episodes.

But by the time we reach the penultimate episode of season 2, disaster strikes. By the time the pair are due to go on their honeymoon, Bella — who is travelling there via seaplane — dies in a plane crash, leaving brand-new husband Eddie bereft.

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Convinced there's more to Bella's death than meets the eye, Eddie sets off on a path of vengeance to make her killer pay. This essentially makes The Gentlemen season 2 ending a full story on its own, so let's go through exactly what happened before season 3 starts production.

Eddie is convinced Bobby Glass is behind Bella's death

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Gentlemen season 2 starts off with a weeping Eddie being consoled by Marco during Bella's funeral in Italy, but there's a burning hate in his eyes. Back in the UK, Eddie tortures one of the 'soldiers' found transporting weapons into the Duke's estate at the same time as Bella's plane crashed, with Geoff (Vinnie Jones) having killed the rest of them.

Considering the unnamed man has a car battery clamped to his testicles (that basically electrocutes his nether regions), he's only too happy to give over the name Eddie wants to hear: Bobby. Clearly coerced into saying whatever Eddie wants, Eddie decided who was responsible before he even began this round of torture.

After their tense words at the wedding, things aren't exactly amicable between him and Susie. With Marco's help, Eddie is able to get information on Bobby and a gun to an Italian hitman without Susie knowing... but she's too busy trying to get to the bottom of what has happened herself.

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She turns up at the house while Charlotte's (Jasmine Blackborow) partner Nanny (Benjamin Clementine) is telling Eddie he wants to move to an unused house on the Sandringham estate to protect his wife and child, Tarquin. Eddie allows Susie in, but has a marksman trained on her while the pair walk through the grounds.

Susie says that she initially believed that Bobby was responsible, but learned that Bobby bought the £100 million debt Eddie owes to Stan (Giancarlo Esposito). "There's a hundred million reasons why my dad wants you alive," she adds, though neither of them are quite sure why Bobby has made this move.

Stan's sellout changes everything

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eddie brings Susie to the man being tortured, who also falsely claims that he met Susie, further confirming that she's telling the truth. Eddie eventually rings Stan to ask if he sold the debt, which he confirms.

It's then a race to stop the hitman, who is already on his way to Bobby in order to kill him. We see Bobby approach his infamous sauna just before the hitman arrives, but thankfully Eddie has made it in time to stop the worst from happening. Together, they kill the hitman with only so much as a few words spoken between them.

While patching her dad up, Susie and Bobby discuss his decision to buy the debt. While Susie sees the grieving Duke as "unstable," Bobby thinks he's at a turning point. The death of his wife will serve as the motivation Eddie needs to fully trust in, and take control of, himself.

Eddie then pays a visit to Stan, who uses an overly complex religious analogy to explain a similar thinking to Bobby: both are giving Eddie the tools he needs to come into his own power. For the time being at least, Eddie seems too preoccupied by his own self-destructive need for vengeance to really take this onboard.

Freddy outs himself being behind Bella's death

(Image credit: Netflix)

We then cut to Freddy (Daniel Ings) who phones Lady Sabrina (Joley Richardson) out of the blue to ask if "everyone is okay." He explains that he has had "vivid dreams" recently that indicate someone is hurt or in trouble, with Sabrina confirming the news of Bella's death.

Meanwhile, Geoff's new "carrot and stick" approach to the tortured man means he's found out new information: he claims to have a phone number to phone his boss in case of emergencies. Eddie tells him to make a call as if his mission has been successful, asking to exchange Tarquin, who has been repeatedly used as bait (metaphorically) for money. A text message in response suggests the number was bogus, leading to Eddie shooting the man in the head.

Susie assures Eddie that they'll find the culprit together, but a quiet dinner with Sabrina, where she relays the phone call she had with Freddy, redirects Eddie's suspicions to him. He tells Marco his theory, but also claims that this isn't something that Freddy would have been capable of doing without outside help.

Eddie makes Gospel John pay for what Freddy has done — at Freddie's own hands

(Image credit: Netflix)

At once of his group services, henchman Errol (John McGrellis) tells Gospel John (Pearce Quigley) that Mr. Vargas (Cosimo Fusco), a "producer," wants to meet them. A meeting is arranged at an airport-bound warehouse, which essentially means that it is not officially considered to be UK territory.

A four-walled office is set up in the middle of the empty warehouse, with Vargas only allowing Errol and John inside. The rest of John's henchmen are taken out by snipers when all of the lights suddenly cut out, turning back on to reveal Eddie and Susie walking through a heap of bodies.

Susie and Vargas leave Eddie to speak to John, having shot Errol in the head for refusing to sit down. John confirms that he was Freddy's help in killing Bella, claiming that this cycle of revenge started when Eddie took out John's brother back in season 1.

John claims that he's been “doing God’s work” since, and sees the introduction of Freddy in his life as the Lord replacing the brother that he has lost. Now, he is helping Freddy get back “what was taken from him," which includes the family's underground drug empire. Surprisingly, Eddie leaves with John still alive.

Back at the manor, Sabrina begs Eddie not to take Freddie's actions out on him, citing that he is too mentally ill to know what he is properly doing. Eddie pays Freddy a visit where he is housed, taking him on a walk of the grounds. When they are far away enough from the grounds, Eddie confronts him, saying he knows exactly what Freddy has done.

Freddy denies being involved, but Eddie beats him to a pulp regardless. A black van arrives when Eddie puts a gun to Freddy's head, but refuses to fire when Freddie pleads for his life. Instead, he throws the van doors open to reveal a gagged and bound John, gesturing that Freddy must get in and kill John with a chainsaw one of his men is holding.

The door closes and screams are heard as Eddie turns away. The door reopens shortly afterwards, with a bloodied, screaming Freddy holding John's severed head. "Good boy," Eddie tells him before the scene closes out.

Season 3 predictions

(Image credit: Netflix)

As you can tell, family dynamics between the Halsteads are incredibly up in the air at the moment. The relationship between brothers Eddie and Freddy is now in its strangest place yet, and it would be fair to assume that there's no legitimate trust between them — even if things feel more "even," so to speak.

Does Freddy become a lapdog for Marco, if Eddie's allegiance stays with him? Does Freddy rebel if Eddie is so intent of having control over him? And do Sabrina or Geoff intervene either way?

Then there's Eddie's relationship with Susie and Bobby, which is bound to change again now that Bobby has bought the debt. Now that things are smoothed over with Susie, it makes sense that the trio will find their way back to each other... somehow.

It goes without saying that new faces, enemies and drama will be knocking on season 3's door, but for now, all we can do is wait and find out.

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