Lords call for a 'kill switch' on powerful AI systems used in the United Kingdom

UK legislators propose “kill switch” laws to halt runaway AI, citing critical infrastructure risks

Lord Clement‑Jones and MP Alex Sobel push amendments and new bills, backed by ControlAI advocacy group

Similar efforts emerging in US

Sam Altman’s fear-based marketing for AI seems to have backfired, as now multiple legislators in the UK and elsewhere are calling for a “kill switch” law to be introduced.

According to the BBC, Liberal Democrats’ Lord Tim Clement-Jones proposed an amendment to the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill which would see the UK create a “vital safety net” to provide a “democratically accountable means to ‘halt a runaway system before it can compromise our critical national infrastructure’.” The capability would only be used as a last resort, Clement-Jones stressed.

The bill is currently being worked through in the UK Parliament, the BBC said.

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Is there reason to worry?

But that’s not the only effort in the UK to put some reigns on AI. Apparently, Labour MP Alex Sobel plans to introduce an AI Security Bill later this month which, according to the BBC, would “effectively halt the development of superintelligent AI” and make the UK the first G7 country to do so.

The bill is supported by a campaign group called ControlAI, a UK-based nonprofit and advocacy organization focused on the risks posed by advanced AI. Its founder and CEO is Andrea Miotti, who previously worked at the AI safety company called Conjecture. Across the pond, US legislators are currently considering an AI Kill Switch Act as well, but the bill is still in very early stages of development.

Ever since the first ChatGPT model that was introduced in 2021, a debate has been raging whether or not AI will be net positive, or net negative, for humanity. While some argue that the discovery rivals the steam machine and that it will transform our lives beyond our wildest dreams, others are fearful of losing jobs, a collapsing economy, and a dystopian future devoid of humanity and emotion.

Marketing campaigns for ChatGPT and, in some measure, Claude, are not helping, either. Both companies have built models focused on cybersecurity which were advertised as “too dangerous” for the general public and instead were only given to a handful of organizations. Despite partial skepticism, many are worried that these models might severely disrupt the security of banking, critical infrastructure, and communications.

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Via BBC

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