There's a lot going on in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 18. Dee and Dennis go back to school, Mac meets his match and Charlie gets into luting – and sunflower seeds – in a big way. As for Frank, the cold feet he's experiencing ahead of his wedding day are nothing compared to his bride Samantha, who's not so much blushing as wilting.

It's the first 10-episode season since Covid and promotional materials have made no mention of this being the gang's final outing, as had been anticipated. The AI slop-heavy advertising has, however, raised eyebrows, though that might just be a nod to the workplace automation episode. You can never quite tell with these jabronis.

The Reynolds siblings get a chance to put their failings into perspective when they're diagnosed with ADHD, albeit to the detriment of Mac, who has no such excuse. Lucky he's got his karate skills to fall back on.

One of the most tantalizing threads of the new season concerns the gang's patronage of a Little League baseball team, as part of a cynical ploy to sportswash their way into the good graces of the local community. Sound familiar?

Read on as we explain how to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 from anywhere.

Can you watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 for free? Yes, with a trial. YouTube TV, which carries FX and FXX, offers new subscribers up to a 21-day FREE trial, which would let you watch at least some of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 for free. Fubo also carries FX and has a free trial, usually of 5 days. Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere with a VPN.

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How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 in the US

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 premieres on FX and FXX with a double-header of episodes from 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Monday, August 17.

Further episodes will go out one at a time in the same slot weekly.

If you don't have access to FX, you can watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 on Hulu instead, with the streaming service also the destination to watch.

Plans start from $11.99 per month, or you can get loads more content for just one dollar more with the Disney Plus Bundle.

FX and FXX are also available with different OTT cord cutting services, such as YouTube TV, which comes with a 21-day FREE trial.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when Always Sunny is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide

Viewers outside the US can watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 on Disney Plus, the show’s international home.

Episodes land each Tuesday, starting with a double-header on August 18.

You can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are, starting for as little as CA$8.99 / £5.99 / AU$9.99 per month in Canada, the UK and Australia respectively.

Away from home? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to your home country.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 – Need to Know

Always Sunny S18 trailer

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 18 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

When is the Always Sunny S18 release date? It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 premieres in the US on Monday, August 17. In Canada, the UK and Australia, episodes will arrive a day later, starting from Tuesday, August 18.

Always Sunny S18 episode guide

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 comprises 10 episodes, which will air on FX, FXX and Hulu in the US on the following schedule:

Episode 1: "Frank Marries a Corpse" – Mon, Aug 17 at 9pm ET

– Mon, Aug 17 at 9pm ET Episode 2: "Dennis and Dee Don't Get Rich" – Mon, Aug 17 at 9.30pm ET

– Mon, Aug 17 at 9.30pm ET Episode 3: "The Gang Gets Tested" – Mon, Aug 24 at 9pm ET

– Mon, Aug 24 at 9pm ET Episode 4: "2026: A Virtual Insanity" – Mon, Aug 31 at 9pm ET

– Mon, Aug 31 at 9pm ET Episode 5: "The Gang Goes to the Ren Faire" – Mon, Sep 7 at 9pm ET

– Mon, Sep 7 at 9pm ET Episode 6 – Mon, Sep 14 at 9pm ET

– Mon, Sep 14 at 9pm ET Episode 7 – Mon, Sep 21 at 9pm ET

– Mon, Sep 21 at 9pm ET Episode 8 – Mon, Sep 28 at 9pm ET

– Mon, Sep 28 at 9pm ET Episode 9 – Mon, Oct 5 at 9pm ET

– Mon, Oct 5 at 9pm ET Episode 10 – Mon, Oct 12 at 9pm ET

Always Sunny S18 cast

Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly

Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald

Kaitlin Olson as Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds

Carol Kane as Samantha

Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress

Jimmi Simpson as Liam McPoyle

Nate Mooney as Ryan McPoyle

Artemis Pebdani as Artemis Dubois

Andrew Friedman as Uncle Jack

Mary Lynn Rajskub as Gail the Snail

David Hornsby as Matthew "Rickety Cricket" Mara

When is the Always Sunny S18 season finale? The 10th and final episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 premieres at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Monday, October 12 in the US. It will premiere on Tuesday, October 13 in Canada, the UK and Australia.