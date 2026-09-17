How to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 online from anywhere

Season 2 Premiere Date: Friday, September 18, 2026

Friday, September 18, 2026 Watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 on STARZ (US) / MGM+ via Prime Video (UK) / Stan (AUS)

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The second season of the popular Outlander: Blood of My Blood prequel arrives on September 18 on STARZ in the US and September 19 on MGM+ internationally. Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater), Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield), and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) are all back for what the cast and creator have described as a “dangerous” season, with the stakes higher than ever.

Season 2 picks up amid the Jacobite Rising of 1715, with the conflict splitting the Scottish Highlands and forcing Brian to fight alongside his father. Creator and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts says the historic uprising will have “a huge effect on everybody’s life going forward throughout the season, because there will be a battle.”

For Ellen and Brian, this means the joy of finally being together is short-lived. After escaping Castle Leoch at the end of Season 1, the pair will be separated again, this time by war rather than clan politics. Meanwhile, Julia and Henry face their own crisis after their attempt to return to the 1920s goes awry.

But you don't necessarily need to have watched Outlander to follow the prequel. Irvine says the scripts work as a standalone story, but also that there's a lot of great Easter eggs and that “some very familiar characters are showing up,” meaning longtime fans will have plenty to watch out for.

Here's where to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 online and on TV from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 in the US

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In the US, Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 is available on STARZ, which has its own streaming app that will carry every episode on demand after its first airing. The service costs $11.99 per month.

Cord-cutters can also access the Starz channel to watch episodes as they air. Some of our favourites include Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Outside the US right now? You can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

Use a VPN to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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Quick start: Using a VPN to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 from anywhere

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view an American streaming service, you'd select a location from the US (like Chicago) from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to STARZ and watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 just like you would at home.

How to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 starting September 19 on MGM+ via Amazon Prime Video.

If you're on holiday outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to access Prime Video's coverage.

How to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 in Canada

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Like in the US, Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 is also airing on STARZ in Canada. However, STARZ isn't available as a standalone streaming service in the country.

You can get STARZ as an add-on through Crave TV, starting at $6.99 per month. Do note though you will need a Crave sub which starts at $11.99/month.

If you're currently out of Canada but want to watch the episodes as they air, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 in Australia

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Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 is available on the Stan streaming service from September 19, just hours after its US premiere.

A Stan subscription starts from just AU$9.99 per month right now following a price drop in the summer!

Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your favorite live streams.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 Q+A

Outlander: Blood of my Blood | Season 2 Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 cast Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie

as Ellen MacKenzie Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser

as Brian Fraser Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston

as Julia Moriston Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp

as Henry Beauchamp Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat

as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie

as Colum MacKenzie Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie

as Dougal MacKenzie Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan

as Ned Gowan Brian McCardie as Isaac Grant

as Isaac Grant Sara Vickers as Davina Porter