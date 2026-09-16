How to watch Max vs 100 for FREE: Live streams, TV channels, start time and drivers for four-time F1 champion's go-kart challenge

Max Verstappen has achieved some pretty extraordinary things on a racetrack, but the challenge facing him at Silverstone is unlike any he has encountered before. Just 72 hours after lining up on the grid at the Spanish Grand Prix, the four-time F1 world champion takes on 100 celebrities, content creators, athletes and entertainers in the world's biggest go-kart race — and he has 30 laps to pass them all. This is Max vs 100.

The format is simple: Verstappen and his 100 opponents will race in identical go-karts, with the Red Bull star lining up 101st on the grid and everyone else getting a single qualifying lap to decide their starting position. Every driver that the Dutchman overtakes during the race will be eliminated, reducing the number of karts on the circuit.

But that's not all. Verstappen and his fellow drivers will all be mic'd up, allowing fans watching at home to hear the on-track conversations throughout the 30 laps. Each driver will also get the chance to use a shortcut on one of their laps, although the 28-year-old has to wait until the second half of the race, while his opponents must use theirs before the midway point.

The action takes place on a purpose-built circuit at Silverstone, designed by race director and French racing driver David Terrien. British comedian Mo Gilligan will host the show, while the eclectic list of opponents aiming to beat Verstappen include freestyle mountain biker Matt Jones, gamer and YouTuber TheDonato and 2019 Love Island UK winner Amber Gill.

Read on as we explain how to watch Max vs 100 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Max vs 100 for FREE

ESPN is showing Max vs 100 in the US, which means you can watch the action for free via various cord-cutting free trials.

YouTube TV (10-days), Fubo (5-days) and DirecTV Stream (5-days) all come with free trials and access to ESPN Unlimited.

Abroad? NordVPN can unlock these cord-cutters from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Max vs 100 from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount.

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Max vs 100.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the ESPN stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN and tune into Max vs 100.

How to watch Max vs 100 live streams in the UK and worldwide

Viewers in the UK can watch Max vs 100 live on Disney+, which will be streaming the action across the world, including in Canada and Australia.

Coverage starts at 5pm BST, with the race scheduled to begin at 6pm.

Disney+ plans start from just £4.99 per month for UK customers, rising to £5.99 after the six-month minimum term has been completed.

How to watch Max vs 100 live streams in the USA

ESPN will broadcast Max vs 100 in the US, as detailed above.

The ESPN app will have live coverage for ESPN Unlimited subscribers, with coverage beginning at 12pm ET and the race at 1pm.

ESPN2 is also due to show the action on tape delay later in the day.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to unlock your Max vs 100 stream.

What is the Max vs 100 start time? The start time for the Max vs 100 race is 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT on Wednesday, September 16. That's 3am AEST on Thursday, September 17 if you're in Australia.

Who are the Max vs 100 drivers? The confirmed drivers for Max vs 100 are as follows: Max Verstappen Aidan Heslop Amar Al Naimi Amber Gill André da Silva Montoito Arda Saatci Austin Sprinz Jonathan Balchin (AustrianKiwi) Bachala Mbunzama (Bash The Entertainer) Bea Eguiraun Bella James Billy Bolt Brian Manuel Otero Marc Lamont (Caedrel) Charles Andre Alexandre Daily Mail (Henry Robert Williams) Daniel Ahola Daniel Moss (Dantic) Dave Rosenburg David Egan (Drift Games) Adam Powell (Developer Adam) Diogo 'Move_Mind' Silva Dyler Emily Xuechun Zhang (ExtraEmily) Enis Kirazoglu Fresia Aria Gabs Djay (Gabs Djanogly) German Rodezel GoKartGod Greg Gevojanyan (MrCarSounds) Tansel Celia (Helydia) Jacopo D'Alesio (Jakidale) James Doyle Janja Garnbret Joe Tasker John-Marc van Wyk Jonathan Amaral (Jonathan Gaming) Joseph Eunbo Sim (Jojo Sim) Josh Richards Juank Perez Julia Haller Kalia Lai Karol Zdeba Larry Chen Leo Neugebauer Chris Matthews (Lethal Shooter) Leticia Bufoni Emmanuel David Brown (Manny) Zhang Jing (Mars) Matt Jones Melanie Buffetaud Mike Dokas Molly Carlson Molly Marsh Nate Saunders Nathan Lust Yau Hawk Sau (Neo Yau) nnnurdaylet Ilija Ravlic (Nugato) Nuri Amiraslan Pablo Jimenez (Pableke) Patrick Tremolada (Paky TWC) Norbert Osbath (Pamkutya Bela) Jack McDermott (Pieface23) Pol Tarres Qucee Rebecca Evans (QueenB) Steven Javier Santos del Rosario (RDJavi) Roberts Vitols Sarah Lezito Jan Liska (Shredded Fox) Siddhant Praveen Joshi (Shreeman Legend) Si Hyun Park Simon de Montfort Walker Timothe Rangstrom (Sporttouchen) Nieve Petruzziello (Stuntpegg) Niklaus Manuel Hirschi (Supercar Blondie) talkSPORT (Joseph Brophy) Taylor Serage Ujjwal Chaurasia Mateus dos Santos Machado Almeida (Tettrem) Romell Henry (TGFBro) Donato Jose Munoz Calabrese (TheDonato) David Canovas (TheGrefg) Timothy Kwang Suk An (litzTimmy) Tommo McCluskey Tyrique Hyde Vale Sulca Øyvind Ludwig Iversen (Wirtual) Zac Alsop