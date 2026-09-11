World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 is the inaugural edition of a streamlined new multi-discipline event, at Budapest's National Athletics Centre, exclusively for the best of the best. We're talking reigning Olympic champions Mondo Duplantis, Keely Hodgkinson and Gabby Thomas, world champions Femke Broeders-Bol and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Diamond League final winners Eleanor Patterson, Audrey Werro and Kenny Bednarek, and select invitees.

None arguably come bigger than Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who arrives with the distinction of holding all three pertinent titles in the men's 800m. Expect Duplantis to go for another world record in the men's pole vault, too.

Of the 28 events, three in particular stand out: the women's 800m (Saturday, 2.18pm ET / 7.18pm BST), men's 1500m (Sunday, 2.10pm ET / 7.10pm BST) and women's 200m (Sunday, 2.49pm ET / 7.49pm BST).

Olympic champion Hodgkinson's rivalry with Diamond League final winner Audrey Werro has made the women's 800m essential viewing. Werro, who set the third-fastest time in history in June, has had the upper hand of late, which will only stoke Hodgkinson's fire. Broeders-Bol, the reigning 400m hurdles world champion, has made extraordinary progress since switching to the 800m this year.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr may not hold any of the three major men's 1,500m titles, but that's partly because the pair's sheer animosity has spilled over and ultimately skewered their races, such as the Olympic final won by Cole Hocker. Ingebrigtsen won 5,000m gold at the European Championships last month, despite having not raced in nearly a year, while Kerr broke the 27-year-old one-mile world record in July, before taking gold in the same event at the Commonwealth Games. Look out for Cam Myers, too.

The women's 200m field, the final event on the track, could hardly be more stacked. Olympic champion Thomas and world champion Jefferson-Wooden will duke it out for the US, with the later holding the fastest time in the world this year. Amy Hunt won four golds at the European championships, including in this event, so look out for the Brit, too

Here's how to watch World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the schedule below.

Can you watch World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 for free?

Yes. World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 is being shown on free-to-air BBC One and BBC Two in the UK, with live streaming available through BBC iPlayer, and on free-to-air CBC in Canada, with live streaming available via CBC Gem.

Another free-to-air option is World Athletics+, which is providing coverage in countries where the World Athletics Ultimate Championship hasn't picked up a broadcasting parner, such as Australia.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch WAUC 2026 for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend Norton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 70% off.

Exclusive deal ► Sign up to Norton VPN and watch World Athletics Ultimate Championship with our exclusive offer Norton VPN is fast, reliable and packed with useful features, with server locations worldwide. Its Ultimate plan is especially great value, protecting up to 20 devices under one subscription. ✅ 60-day money-back guarantee

✅ Save 70% on the Standard plan

✅ Just $2.49/month Even better: TechRadar readers get an exclusive discount on Norton VPN.

How to watch World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 live streams in the US

The 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship is exclusive to Peacock in the US.

The Peacock price starts at $12.99/month or $129.99/year for a plan that carries live sports. However, you can access Peacock virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

If you're traveling outside of the US, you can make use of Norton VPN to catch the action.

How to watch World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Other)

In the UK, live coverage of World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 is being provided by free-to-air BBC One and BBC Two, with live streaming available via BBC iPlayer.

All you need is an account, a TV Licence and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 hasn't picked up a broadcasting partner in Australia, but fear not because free coverage is being provided by World Athletics+.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like Norton VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 is free-to-air in Canada, courtesy of CBC, with live streaming available via the CBC Gem platform.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 Q&A

World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 schedule

(All times BST)

Friday, September 11: Day 1

6.08pm – Mixed 4 x 100m relay final

6.13pm – Women's high jump final

6.19pm – Men's 400m semi-finals

6.23pm – Men's hammer final

6.38pm – Women's 400m semi-finals

7.04pm – Women's 100m hurdles semi-finals

7.08pm – Men's pole vault final

7.21pm – Men's 110m hurdles semi-finals

7.36pm – Men's 5,000m final

7.53pm – Women's long jump final

7.57pm – Women's 800m semi-finals

8.20pm – Women's 100m hurdles final

8.49pm – Men's 110m hurdles final

Click to see full schedule 👇 Saturday, September 12: Day 2

5.08pm – Women's 400m final

5.13pm – Women's javelin final

5.18pm – Men's 400m final

5.26pm – Men's 800m semi-finals

5.43pm – Women's pole vault final

5.46pm – Women's 400m hurdles semi-finals

6.04pm – Women's 100m semi-finals

6.21pm – Men's 100m semi-finals

6.36pm – Women's 1,500m final

6.44pm – Men's long jump final

6.57pm – Men's 400m hurdles semi-finals

7.18pm – Women's 800m final

7.38pm – Women's 100m final

7.49pm – Men's 100m final Sunday, September 13: Day 3

5.08pm – Women's 400m hurdles final

5.13pm – Men's javelin final

5.18pm – Men's 200m semi-finals

5.36pm – Men's 400m hurdles final

5.44pm – Women's 200m semi-finals

6.04pm – Men's high jump final

6.10pm – Women's 5,000m final

6.34pm – Women's triple jump final

6.41pm – Men's 800m final

6.53pm – Mixed 4 x 400m relay final

7.10pm – Men's 1,500m final

7.38pm – Men's 200m final

7.49pm – Women's 200m final

What is the World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 prize money? World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 prize money Some $10 million in prize money will be allocated to the World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 athletes, with $150,000 earmarked for each winner. 2nd place earns $75,000, 3rd $40,000, 4th $25,000, 5th $16,000, 6th $14,000, 7th $12,000, 8th $10,000, 9th $9,000, 10th $8,000, 11th $7,000, 12th $6,000, 13th $5,000, 14th $4,000, 15th $3,000, and 16th $2,000. In the relays, 1st place earns $80,000, 2nd $40,000, 3rd $24,000, 4th $20,000, 5th $16,000, 6th $14,000, 7th $10,000, and 8th $8,000.

Can I watch World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, for example BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026 moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@WorldAthletics), Facebook (@WorldAthletics) and YouTube (@WorldAthletics).