NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, September 11 (game #922)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #922) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Harbor view

NYT Strands today (game #922) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BRAID

WATER

DATE

THOSE

COAT

POKER

NYT Strands today (game #922) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 15 letters

NYT Strands today (game #922) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 8th row • Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #922) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #922, are…

BRIDGE

BARGE

SHIP

DOCK

PIER

LIGHTHOUSE

SPANGRAM: ONTHEWATERFRONT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s theme immediately made me think of one of my favorite early REM songs, Harborcoat. Firing up Spotify, I set myself the challenge of seeing how many words I could spot before the end of the song, which was 3 minutes 57 seconds.

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The results were four game words, three non-game words and just about the spangram — although I did attempt ONTHEWATER before seeing the full-length ONTHEWATERFONT.

After this blast of searching I slowed down and managed to find the remainder without too much of a struggle — although LIGHTHOUSE took me a while to connect.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, September 10, game #921)

CROWN

MEDAL

PRIZE

TROPHY

LAURELS

PENNANT

SPANGRAM: WEHAVEAWINNER