How to watch Tour Championship 2026 for FREE: TV Channels & Preview

Just 30 golfers remain as the FedExCup Playoffs conclude with the Tour Championship 2026 at East Lake, Atlanta, where the winner will be crowned this year's FedExCup Champion and pocket $10m in prize money.

The field has been whittled down from 70 at the start of the Playoffs to only the top 30 in the season-long standings, with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood competing for the FedExCup trophy in the no-cut tournament.

Scheffler remains the man to beat after finishing comfortably top of the points table over the course of 2026 and winning the opening Playoff event, the FedEx St Jude Championship, as he looks to become FedExCup Champion for the second time. However, the world No.1 was below his best at last weekend's BMW Championship, placing outside of the top 10 for just the seventh time this season.

Wyndham Clark took advantage of his fellow American's dip in form to win by three shots at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis, Missouri, holding off Patrick Cantlay and McIlroy. After finishing third in the points standings, the two-time US Open winner must surely be seen as one of the main contenders here as he seeks to claim the trophy for the first time.

McIlroy could be one to watch after his return to form in St Louis, as he seeks to add a fourth FedExCup crown to his glittering collection. He is one of six former champions in the field, along with Scheffler, Cantlay and 2025 winner Fleetwood, plus Viktor Hovland and Justin Rose. Those seeking to be crowned FedExCup Champion for the first time include Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young and Kim Si-woo, who all finished in the top five of the points standings.

With a $40m prize fund, there is plenty to play for – which should make for a fascinating four days.

Read on for our guide on where to watch the Tour Championship 2026 online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

Can you watch the Tour Championship 2026 for free?

Fans in Canada can watch Rounds 3 and 4 of the Tour Championship 2026 at no cost on free-to-air channel CTV 2 (TV login required) or with a digital TV antenna.

Meanwhile, those in the US can benefit from free trials to catch the action without paying a penny.

Since coverage in America is shared between ESPN, CBS and the Golf Channel, you can utilize the free trial periods of live TV services such as YouTube TV (up to 21-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) and Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial).

You can also watch Rounds 3 and 4 on CBS, which can be streamed via Paramount+. You can access Paramount+ for 30 days if you take out a $1 trial to Walmart+.

Not in the US or Canada? You can use a VPN to watch the Tour Championship 2026 for free.

Use a VPN to watch Tour Championship 2026 live streams

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How to watch Tour Championship 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, coverage of the Tour Championship 2026 is split between ESPN, CBS and the Golf Channel.

The Golf Channel will have live coverage of all four days from East Lake, with ESPN showing the opening two rounds and CBS taking over from Saturday.

Round 1 and Round 2 air on ESPN Select from 11am ET, including featured groups and holes, with the Golf Channel's coverage of the opening two days starting at 1pm.

Meanwhile, CBS has Round 3 coverage from 3pm-7pm ET, with Round 4 on from 1.30pm-6pm. The Golf Channel will broadcast from 1pm on Saturday and 12pm on Sunday.

ESPN Unlimited carries all ESPN channels, including ESPN Select. It costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year, and you also have the option to bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $35.99/month.

You will need to get a Paramount+ Premium ($13.99) subscription to access all the simulcast coverage of CBS. Remember, you can get Paramount+ for FREE with a Walmart+ 30-day trial for $1.

But if you'd like everything in one place, we recommend a live TV service that includes ESPN, the Golf Channel and CBS.

These include YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Hulu+Live TV MySports Genre Pack. All these offer handy free trials, allowing you to potentially watch the four-day Tour Championship for free.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the US, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Tour Championship 2026 live streams in the UK

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The Tour Championship 2026 is live on Sky Sports in the UK and will be shown on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

Coverage of Rounds 1 and 2 begins at 6pm BST on Sky Sports Golf, while Sky Sports Main Event has the action from 7pm on Thursday and 10pm on Friday.

Sky Sports Golf will show Rounds 3 and 4 from 5pm BST, with Sky Sports Main Event crossing to East Lake at 11pm on Saturday and the earlier time of 7.30pm on Sunday.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month, or £22 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99/day or from £27.99/month.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred Tour Championship stream.

How to watch Tour Championship 2026 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

In Australia, the Tour Championship 2026 is being televised on Fox Sports via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch your usual Tour Championship coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Tour Championship 2026 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

As mentioned above, golf fans in Canada can watch the final two rounds of the Tour Championship 2026 at no cost on free-to-air channel CTV (TV login required).

Round 3 coverage starts at 2.30pm ET, with Round 4 live from 1.30pm.

The Tour Championship 2026 is also live on TSN, with Rounds 1 and 2 on TSN Premium from 11am ET. Round 3 is on TSN3, while TSN1 will show Round 4, with coverage starting at the same time as CTV.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8/month or CA$80/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

Tour Championship 2026 FAQs

What is the field for the Tour Championship 2026? Scottie Scheffler Matt Fitzpatrick Wyndham Clark Cameron Young Si Woo Kim Chris Gotterup Collin Morikawa Sam Burns Tommy Fleetwood Ludvig Aberg Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele Jacob Bridgeman Russell Henley Akshay Bhatia Hideki Matsuyama Ryan Gerard Gary Woodland Patrick Cantlay Kristoffer Reitan Min Woo Lee J.J. Spaun Alex Smalley Alex Fitzpatrick Robert MacIntyre Viktor Hovland Justin Rose Adam Scott Tom Kim Ryan Fox

What are the Round 1 tee times? All times ET: 11.00am – Tom Kim, Ryan Fox 11.12am – Justin Rose, Adam Scott 11.24am – Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland 11.36am – Alex Smalley, Alex Fitzpatrick 11.48am – Min Woo Lee, JJ Spaun 12.06pm – Patrick Cantlay, Kristoffer Reitan 12.18pm – Ryan Gerard, Gary Woodland 12.30pm – Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama 12.42pm – Jacob Bridgeman, Russell Henley 12.54pm – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 1.12pm – Tommy Fleetwood, Ludwig Åberg 1.24pm – Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns 1.36pm – Si Woo Kim, Chris Gotterup 1.48pm – Wyndham Clark, Cameron Young 2.00pm – Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

Who are the recent FedExCup Champions? 2025 – Tommy Fleetwood

2024 – Scottie Scheffler

2023 – Viktor Hovland

2022 – Rory McIlroy

2021 – Patrick Cantlay

2020 – Dustin Johnson

2019 – Rory McIlroy

2018 – Justin Rose

2017 – Justin Thomas

2016 – Rory McIlroy

What are the FedExCup Playoffs 2026 events? FedEx St Jude Championship (TPC Southwind, Memphis, August 13-16) Winner: Scottie Scheffler.

(TPC Southwind, Memphis, August 13-16) Winner: Scottie Scheffler. BMW Championship (Bellerive Country Club, St Louis, August 20-23) Winner: Wyndham Clark.

(Bellerive Country Club, St Louis, August 20-23) Winner: Wyndham Clark. Tour Championship (East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, August 27-30)

Can I follow Tour Championship 2026 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key Tour Championship 2026 highlights on the PGA Tour's official social media channels on YouTube (@PGATOUR), Instagram (@pgatour) and X (@PGATOUR).