USA's last-gasp reshuffle has set up a fascinating FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026. The 11-time champions – who haven't lost a tournament game since 2006 – were thrown into a tailspin by the withdrawals of four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum just days before tip-off, and will therefore need to calibrate on the fly in Berlin.

Although they're still the title favourites, everything depends on coach Kara Lawson and two-time WNBA MVP-winning veteran Breanna Stewart being able to coax the best out of superstar World Cup debutants Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese on the international stage.

The changing of the USA guard wouldn't feel quite so perilous if France, Spain and Belgium hadn't looked so impressive. Les Bleues were a buzzer-beater away from pipping USA to Olympic glory two years ago, an experience that should serve as fresh motivation for Gabby Williams and Valeriane Ayayi.

Before inexplicably failing to qualify for Sydney 2022, Spain won silverware at three consecutive editions of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, while Belgium made the final four at the Olympics and have won back-to-back EuroBasket titles behind Emma Meesseman. Australia's hopes, however, have been dented by an injury to their two-time WNBA-winning captain Sami Whitcomb.

Here's how to watch FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the schedule and recent champions below.

Can you watch FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 for free?

Yes. Free Women's Basketball World Cup coverage is available in Spain via RTVE Play, Italy via Rai Play, Belgium via RTBF Auvio and Germany via ProSieben.

In each case, only the national team's fixtures and marquee games are being shown.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 live streams

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How to watch FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 live streams in the US

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 coverage is being provided by TNT, TruTV and HBO Max in the US.

HBO Max, which is live streaming every game, starts at $18.49/month or $184.99/year for a plan that carries live sports, but you can bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $19.99/month.

Alternatively, 17 of the 36 Women's Basketball World Cup games will be shown between TNT and TruTV, which are available through Sling – specifically the Blue plan, which starts at $45.99/month. It includes ABC, NBC and Fox in select locations, plus FS1, USA Network, FX and more.

TNT and TruTV are also carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 live streams in the UK

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Fans in the UK will need to subscribe to Courtside 1891 on DAZN to watch FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 live.

Prices start at £3.99/month or £39.99/year if you commit to 12 months. They also offer the Ultimate Plan for £1 more a month which means you can stream on more devices and use Multiview.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 live streams in Australia

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In Australia, FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 is being televised on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$29.99/month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Alternatively, every game is available to live stream on Disney+, which starts at AU$9.99/month or AU$179.99/year, or via Courtside 1891 on DAZN, which starts at AU$5.99/month or AU$59.99/year if you commit to 12 months, or AU$17.99/month on a rolling basis.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch your usual Women's Basketball World Cup coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

A subscription to Courtside 1891 on DAZN will let you watch FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 in Canada.

Prices start at CA$5.99/month or CA$54.99/year if you commit to 12 months, or CA$15.99/month on a rolling basis.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 Q&A

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup schedule 2026

Click to see more ▼ (All times UK) GROUP STAGE Friday, September 4

10.30am – Japan vs Mali

10.30am – Australia vs Puerto Rico

1.15pm – South Korea vs Nigeria

1.15pm – USA vs China

4.30pm – Belgium vs Turkey

4.45pm – Spain vs Germany

7.15pm – Czech Republic vs Italy

8pm – Hungary vs France Saturday, September 5

10.30am – Mali vs Spain

1.15pm – Nigeria vs Hungary

5pm – Germany vs Japan

7.45pm – France vs South Korea Sunday, September 6

10.30am – Turkey vs Australia

1.30pm – China vs Czech Republic

4.45pm – Puerto Rico vs Belgium

7.45pm – Italy vs USA Monday, September 7

10.30am – Belgium vs Australia

10.30am – Puerto Rico vs Turkey

1.30pm – Hungary vs South Korea

1.30pm – Nigeria vs France

4.50pm – Japan vs Spain

4.50pm – Germany vs Mali

7.45pm – USA vs Czech Republic

7.45pm – Italy vs China KNOCKOUTS Tuesday, September 8

4.45pm – Qualifier 1

7.45pm – Qualifier 2 Wednesday, September 9

4.45pm – Qualifier 3

7.45pm – Qualifier 4 Thursday, September 10

10.30am – Quarter-final 1

1.30pm – Quarter-final 2

4.45pm – Quarter-final 3

7.45pm – Quarter-final 4 Saturday, September 12

3.30pm – Semi-final 1

7pm – Semi-final 2 Sunday, September 13

3.30pm – Third-place playoff

7pm – Final

Who are the recent FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup champions? Recent Women's Basketball World Cup winners 2022 – USA

2018 – USA

2014 – USA

2010 – USA

2006 – Australia

2002 – USA

1998 – USA

1994 – Brazil

1990 – USA

1986 – USA