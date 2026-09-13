How to watch Big Brother UK 2026 online for FREE – stream season 23 from anywhere

BBUK is back for a bumper season as hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best welcome a new batch of housemates vying for the £100,000 prize. Set to run for eight weeks, with 47 episodes spread over the 54 days, Big Brother season 23 will be the longest of the ITV era, with the highest episode count for a season since 2017.

The extended run no doubt means plenty more tasks, more evictions and plenty of twists to look forward to as the housemate class of 2026 look to replicate 60-year-old music composer Richard Storry’s 2025 victory, which made him the oldest winner of the UK civilian series in history. As for who those housemates are, we’ll have to wait and see, with producers playing their cards close to their chest until launch night. However, for those looking to get a sneak peek at the new set, content creators The Bov Boys will be giving it a 24-hour test run, live streamed on Twitch, ITV Reality and YouTube.

There’s also a brand new companion show for 2026 following the cancellation of Big Brother: Late & Live, with GK Barry and former housemate Kate Lawler hosting visual podcast Big Brother: The Group Chat. More on that below.

With more episodes than ever in BB’s new era, it’s sure to be an epic season, so read on and find out how to watch Big Brother UK 2026 online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Big Brother UK for free? Viewers in the UK can stream all episodes of the upcoming 23rd season of Big Brother UK for FREE on ITVX. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch Big Brother UK S23 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Big Brother UK, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the UK due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's one of the best VPNs on the market.

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How to watch Big Brother UK S23 online in the UK

Brits can watch Big Brother UK 2026 for FREE on ITVX. For those that prefer to watch on linear TV, the show will air daily (except Saturdays) at 9pm BST on ITV2, starting Sunday, September 13. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

Can I watch Big Brother UK S23 online in the US, Canada or Australia?

While a whole host of countries have their own home grown version of Big Brother, the UK iteration doesn't air outside of Blighty, meaning those looking to stream in the US, Canada, Australia and beyond are out of luck.

If you're a Brit abroad you can use a VPN to stream for free on ITVX just as you would back home.

What you need to know about Big Brother UK 2026

When is Big Brother UK 2026 release date? Season 23 of Big Brother UK will premiere in the UK on Sunday, September 13, with new episodes every day, excluding Saturdays.

Is there a Big Brother 2026 spin-off? Big Brother: The Group Chat is an all new companion show for 2026, airing Sunday to Thursday on ITV2, directly after each new episode. Hosted by ex-housemate Kate Lawler and social media star GK Barry, the show – which will also be available as a podcast – “will give fans even more action, bringing them closer to the personalities, dynamics and relationships at the heart of the series.” Kate Lawler said: “Big Brother has been a huge part of my life since I first stepped through those doors 24 years ago, so to now be returning in this role alongside the fantastic GK Barry feels like an exciting full-circle moment. I can’t wait to get stuck into all the conversations, twists and talking points with the fans, while bringing a little of my own first-hand experience to the mix.” GK Barry said: “I’ve been a massive Big Brother fan for years, so getting the chance to be part of the show in this way is genuinely a dream come true. And getting to do it alongside an iconic BB legend like Kate makes it even more exciting. I honestly can’t wait to start, have loads of fun with it and have a front-row seat to all the drama, surprises and big moments.”