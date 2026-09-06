How to watch Futurama season 14 online – stream latest episodes of animated sci-fi sitcom from anywhere

Futurama season 14 will feature the Planet Express crew continuing to bumble their way through the galaxy, with the latest outing proving as hilariously entertaining as always.

Canceled more times in its 27-year history than Fry’s had-hot pizzas, Futurama’s latest revival is going from strength to strength, with some of the most out-there episodes and side-splitting jokes ever delivered arriving during its streaming era.

So far this season we’ve seen Fry (Billy West) attempt to resurrect the extinct cow Jurassic Park style, Bender (John DiMaggio) travel cross-country to take on a sexy scammer, the pair come under attack from vicious space pirates, the crew go up against hyper intelligent rats, pop star-led zombies, and an emotional episode for Hermes (Phil LaMarr) and Zoidberg (West).

We’ve still got plenty of adventures to come, too, with Nibbler sent off on a one-way mission, and the Planet Express crew finding themselves all at sea before we reach the ominously titled finale, “Final Ending: The Last Conclusion.” That being said, this show is no stranger to definitive endings.

Season 14 continues to drop new weekly episodes, so read on and find out how to watch Futurama online and from anywhere.

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How to watch Futurama season 14 in the US

Futurama season 14 is currently streaming on Hulu in the States, with new episodes every Monday through September 28.

Prices for Hulu start at $11.99/month while Disney+ can be added for just a buck more.

Away from home? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch Futurama season 14 in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide

Viewers outside the US can watch Futurama S14 on Disney+, with new episodes arriving every Monday.

You can take a look at Disney+ prices and plans where you are, starting for as little as CA$8.99 / £5.99 / AU$9.99 per month in Canada, the UK and Australia respectively.

Away from home? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to your home country.

Futurama season 14 – Need to Know

Futurama S14 trailer

Futurama | Season 14 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

When was the Futurama S14 release date? Season 14 of Futurama season 5 premiered globally on Monday, August 3. New episodes now arrive weekly until the finale on September 28.

Futurama S14 episode schedule

Episode 1: "Beef" – Monday, August 3

– Monday, August 3 Episode 2: "Our Flag Means Medical Coverage" – Monday, August 3

– Monday, August 3 Episode 3: "Lords of the Ring" – Monday, August 10

– Monday, August 10 Episode 4: "The Charm Offensive" – Monday, August 17

– Monday, August 17 Episode 5: "Catfish Hunter" – Monday, August 24

– Monday, August 24 Episode 6: "Late Bloomers" – Monday, August 31

– Monday, August 31 Episode 7: "Lord Nibbler in the Nothingverse" – Monday, September 7

– Monday, September 7 Episode 8: "Oceans Three" – Monday, September 14

– Monday, September 14 Episode 8: "A New New York Yankee in King Elfo’s Court" – Monday, September 21

– Monday, September 21 Episode 8: "Final Ending: The Last Conclusion" – Monday, September 28

Futurama S14 cast

Billy West as Philip J. Fry, Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth, Dr. John Zoidberg, and Captain Zapp Brannigan

Katey Sagal as Turanga Leela

John DiMaggio as Bender Bending Rodríguez

Lauren Tom as Amy Wong

Phil LaMarr as Hermes Conrad

Tress MacNeille as Mom

Maurice LaMarche as Lieutenant Kif Kroker, Morbo, and Calculon.

David Herman as Scruffy