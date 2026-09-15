How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 series: cricket live streams, schedule, tickets and preview

The England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 series will see Harry Brook's men aim to continue their excellent record against a Sri Lanka team ranked ninth in the world. The hosts haven't lost a T20 series since an away series against India in early 2025 and saw off Sri Lanka 3-0 on their own turf earlier this year.

England have been in excellent form since Brook was appointed captain in April 2025 and went top of the world T20 rankings after a 4-0 series victory over India in July, although the tourists have since returned to the summit.

Brook leads a 16-strong squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, with uncapped Derbyshire batter Aneurin Donald among those included. The 29-year-old hit the most sixes (37) in this summer's T20 Blast, on his way to smashing 489 runs, and starred for Trent Rockets in the Hundred. Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett and Josh Tongue are also in the squad, despite all five - along with Brook - playing in the third Test against Pakistan just last week.

The series begins in Southampton today (September 15), before moving to Cardiff on September 17 and finishing at Old Trafford, Manchester, on September 19.

Read on as we explain how to watch the England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 series online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

How to watch any England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 stream using a VPN

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How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 live streams in the US

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In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch every game of the England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 series.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to watch Willow TV's England vs Sri Lanka T20 coverage from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 live streams in the UK

The England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 series is being shown on Sky Sports. All three matches are live on Sky Sports Cricket, with the first two games also on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports plans start from £35/month, or £20 if you're an existing Sky subscriber. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99/day or £34.99/month.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the England vs Sri Lanka T20 series.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 live streams in India

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The England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 series is being shown on the Sony Sports Network in India, with live streaming available via Sony LIV.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, while the Premium yearly plan costs ₹999.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch an England vs Sri Lanka T20 live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 live streams in Australia

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The England vs Sri Lanka ODI series is being shown on Fox Cricket via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Equally, you can get your first month for AU$1.

Remember if you're out of Australia at all during the series, get yourself a VPN to stream the England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 series from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 live streams in South Africa

The England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 series is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch every ball of the three-match series, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing the England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 series.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $54.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the series can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 Series FAQs

Can I get tickets for the England vs Sri Lanka T20 Series?

Yes, Seat Unique are offering tickets for the T20 match at Old Trafford as well as every ODI in the following series.

Get England vs Sri Lanka tickets with Seat Unique Watching on TV is one thing, but nothing beats experiencing England Cricket live. For the T20 at Old Trafford and ODI's at Chester-le-Street, Headingley and The Oval, Seat Unique are offering stylish hospitality and standard tickets in the ground. Click through to find out more…

What is the England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 schedule? All times BST 1st T20: Tuesday 15 September, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (6.30pm) 2nd T20: Thursday 17 September, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (6.30pm) 3rd T20: Saturday 19 September, Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm)

What are the England vs Sri Lanka 2026 T20 squads? England: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue. Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando.