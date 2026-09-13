There's a sneaky way to watch US Open Men's Final for free — stream Zverev vs Shelton

Watch Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton in the 2026 US Open men's final as the American takes to Arthur Ashe Stadium in front of his home crowd looking to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open.

Zverev, meanwhile, comes into the final on a hot streak, reaching his third consecutive Grand Slam final after winning Roland Garros earlier this year before losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final. The top seed made a slow start in New York, needing five sets in each of his opening two rounds, but has since won 13 consecutive sets, including straight-set victories over Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals and Karen Khachanov in the semis.

Although Zverev arrives as the slight favorite, particularly after beating Shelton in all five of their previous meetings, the American southpaw has arguably been the more impressive player – and faced the tougher path – this fortnight. He took down defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set quarterfinal that finished at 3:33am, before beating fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semis to reach his first Grand Slam final.

The best part? We've found a sneaky way to watch the final completely FREE, from wherever you are!

The hack: 9Now in Australia is showing the match at no cost!

But what if you're traveling outside the country? Can you still watch the 2026 US Open men's final for free - from the US, UK or Canada? Yes, you can! Read on to find out how.

How to watch US Open 2026 Men's Final for free

The US Open 2026 Men's Singles Final will be shown live and for free in Australia on Channel 9 and 9Gem TV channels, with a free live stream on 9Now .

Although there are no direct free streams in the US, tennis fans can use a free trial of a live TV streaming service to watch the final at no charge. These include YouTube TV (10-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) and Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial).

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch the US Open 2026 Final for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch US Open 2026 Men's Final free from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount, and three months for free.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free

✅ Unlocks 9Now



Get NordVPN and stream the US Open 2026 Men's Singles Final from anywhere, for free.

Quick start: Using a VPN to watch US Open 2026 Men's Final for free

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view an Aussie streaming service, you'd select a location from Australia (like Perth) from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch the 2026 US Open Men's Final just like you would at home.

Which devices can I watch US Open 2026 Men's Final for free with?

You can use 9Now to watch the 2026 US Open Men's Final on a range of devices:

Amazon Fire TV

Android phones and tablets (Android OS 5 and newer)

Android TV

Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later)

Apple TV (including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD)

Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)

Chrome (latest two versions)

Fetch TV (Gen 3 or newer)

Firefox (latest two versions)

Foxtel iQ

Freeview

Hisense TV

LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher)

Mobile apps – download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android)

Mozilla (latest two versions)

Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)

Safari (latest two versions)

You may also enjoy...