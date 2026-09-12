How to watch Brisbane vs Adelaide for FREE: Live streams & TV channels for AFL 2026 Semi-Final

Watch Brisbane vs Adelaide FREE on 7Plus (Australia)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 75%)

Lions vs Crows kick-off: Sat, Sep 12 at 5.35am ET / 10.35am BST / 7.35pm AEST

Watch Brisbane vs Adelaide live streams in the AFL 2026 Semi-Finals to see whether the Lions can keep their hopes of a premiership three-peat alive after damaging recent defeats or if the Crows can build on an impressive second half of the season.

Brisbane had hoped to avoid this game after being drawn against an embattled Sydney in the Qualifying Final. However, things did not go to plan for Chris Fagan’s two-time reigning premiers, who were blown away by the Swans. Off the pace throughout the early exchanges, their 53-point defeat at the SCG was the heaviest loss they have suffered in 21 finals games under Fagan. Yet the Lions know how to respond. Twelve months ago, they were hammered by Geelong at the same stage before recording back-to-back-to-back wins and beat the Cats in the Grand Final, their second in a row. Time for a repeat.

Adelaide, though, are in unusual territory. The Crows survived a late rally from the Western Bulldogs to secure a 90-68 victory for their first finals win in nine years after last year’s dismal finals displays as minor premiers. Coach Matthew Nicks may look to his defense to help get the job done, their recent run of 10 wins from their past 13 games built and solid rearguard. But they’ll also need their attack to fire if they hope to upset the champions. Izak Rankine was the difference against the Dogs last week – can the 26-year-old step up again?

The winner advances to the Preliminary Final next weekend against Sydney, the loser is out.

Read on as we explain how to watch Brisbane vs Adelaide for free in the AFL 2026 Semi-Final.

Can you watch Brisbane vs Adelaide for free?

Yes. Brisbane vs Adelaide is being shown on free-to-air Channel 7 in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Outside of Australia? You can use a VPN to watch Lions vs Crows for free on 7Plus.

How to watch Brisbane vs Adelaide from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free

✅ Unlocks 7Plus



Get NordVPN and stream Brisbane vs Adelaide from anywhere.

How to watch Brisbane vs Adelaide live streams in the US

US viewers can watch live Brisbane vs Adelaide coverage on FS2.

If you don't have the channels on cable, FS2 is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Traveling away from the US? Use a VPN while you're abroad to unlock your stream.

How to watch Brisbane vs Adelaide live streams in the UK

Brisbane vs Adelaide is being shown on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

If you're out of the UK but still want to watch the game on TNT Sports, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Brisbane vs Adelaide live streams in Australia

Free-to-air Channel 7 is showing Brisbane vs Adelaide in all regions of Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Brisbane vs Adelaide live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

AFL fans in Canada can watch Brisbane vs Adelaide on TSN2.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99 a month to access what goes out on regular TSN.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Brisbane vs Adelaide start time? The scheduled Brisbane vs Adelaide kick-off time on Saturday, September 12 is 7.35pm AEST local time in Brisbane, which is 5.35am ET / 2.35am PT / 10.35am BST.

Can I watch Brisbane vs Adelaide on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, 7Plus has a dedicated app.