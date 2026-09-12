How to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina: US Open 2026 Women's Final FREE Live Streams, TV Channels

Watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina FREE on 9Now (Australia)

Access your usual streaming services with Surfshark VPN

Date and time: Saturday, Sep 12, 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm BST / 6am AEST (Sun)

Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina live streams in the US Open 2026 women's final as the top two ranked players in the women's game come face to face across the net in the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows, New York on Saturday.

A truly fascinating women's tournament has culminated in a replay of this year's Australian Open final from the very beginning of the year. Rybakina came out on top that day after a ding dong battle over the course of a gruelling three sets and a match-time of more than two hours. And now, six-and-half months later, the Kazakhstan player has also managed to topple the Belarusian from the summit of the world rankings.

The path to the final has been far from smooth for either player. Rybakina found herself a set down to both Coco Gauff and Qinwen Zheng in her previous two matches, but managed to find the shots and the resolve to battle back. Although Sabalenka has only lost one set herself, she came within a third set tiebreak from a quarter-final defeat to Wimbledon champ Linda Nosková. So which Eastern European player will taste glory in Queens on Saturday?

Here's how to live stream Sabalenka vs Rybakina in the 2026 US Open final from anywhere, including worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free live streams.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina for FREE

9Gem – and 9's streaming service 9Now – is the free-to-air home of the US Open 2026 in Australia.

That includes the women's final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

You'll just need to sign up for a free account, together with a valid Aussie postcode (e.g. 3004).

Traveling outside Australia this weekend? Use Surfshark to get past geo-blockers and tune in to the free 9Now coverage.

Use a VPN to watch any Sabalenka vs Rybakina stream

The US Open 2026, including the Sabalenka vs Rybakina final, is being streamed all over the world, but what if you are outside your usual country and can't watch your home stream?

Don't worry – this is where a VPN comes in very handy. A VPN allows you to appear as though you're still at home from anywhere in the world, meaning you don't have to miss out because of geo-blockers. We recommend Surfshark – it does everything and comes with 7 days free and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not completely satisfied.

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Surfshark is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the 9Now stream, select 'Australia' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now's website and tune into Sabalenka vs Rybakina.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams in the US

Sabalenka vs Rybakina coverage is being provided by ESPN and ESPN Unlimited in the US.

Not got cable? ESPN Unlimited, which is live streaming every match at the 2026 US Open, costs $31.99 a month or you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for $35.99 a month.

Alternatively, ESPN is available through Sling TV. You can access the channel on Sling's slimmed down Essentials plan for $19.99 a month, or if you want a host of extra channels – including TNT, CNN and AMC in addition to ESPN – the Sling Orange plan at $45.99 a month is what you want.

ESPN is also carried by the likes of Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams in the UK

In the UK, live Sabalenka vs Rybakina coverage is being provided by Sky Sports.

Sky Sports packages start at £35 a month with £22 a month pricing available for those who are already Sky TV customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels from only £14.99 for a day pass.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in to the US Open final 2026, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams in Australia

Sabalenka vs Rybakina is free-to-air on 9Gem on TV in Australia, with live streaming of the US Open final available via the 9Now platform.

Stan Sport, meanwhile, will have exhaustive coverage of every match. Stan Sport costs AU$20 a month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99 a month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Surfshark to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams in New Zealand

Sabalenka vs Rybakina is exclusively available on ESPN via Disney+ in New Zealand, with all matches from the 2026 US Open live across the entire two-week period of the Slam.

Disney+ prices start at NZ$9.99 a month for the ad-supported tier in New Zealand, which grants access to ESPN.

Out of the country due to commitments abroad? Surfshark will give you access to your home streaming service.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams in Canada

In Canada, US Open 2026 coverage is exclusive to TSN. The Sabalenka vs Rybakina final will go out on TSN2.

If you don't have cable, the TSN streaming platform will show it online, with suitable subscriptions costing form CA$24.99 per month.

Outside Canada while the US Open is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from overseas.

What is the Sabalenka vs Rybakina head-to-head record? Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have met 17 times in their careers, with Sabalenka winning 10 and Rybakina seven. After Rybakina managed to find the three-set win at the Australian Open final in January, Sabalenka has been on top in their two subsequent meetings in the Indian Wells final and at the Miami Open. This is the first time they'll play each other at the US Open.