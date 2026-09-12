It proved to be a popular deal last time I wrote about it, and now the Shokz OpenRun Pro are back on sale for $109.95 at Amazon. That may be $10 more than the price I spotted a couple of months ago, but this is still an excellent offer for some of the best bone conduction headphones you can buy.

Even though this is the last-generation model as well, they still offer all the key features you want from a pair of running and fitness headphones. You get impressive audio quality, a light and comfortable design, and a respectable battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The newer OpenRun Pro 2 does offer upgrades to the sound, a slightly longer battery life, and a more modern suite of charging options, but if you're a casual user or aren't sure if you'll be a fan of the tech, this is a good way to try while the headphones are significantly cheaper.

Today's best bone conduction headphones deal

Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $179.95 now $109.95 at Amazon If you've never tried bone conduction headphones before, now's a good time to buy while there's a solid $70 discount on the Shokz OpenRun Pro. This may be the older model, but you still get excellent audio quality, a comfortable and slim fit, and good battery life of up to 10 hours. If you're a runner or fitness enthusiast who wants to avoid in-ear options or be aware of your surroundings, these are a great budget buy.

Our Shokz OpenRun Pro review called them "the best bone conduction headphones you can buy" when we originally tested them at launch. Newer models have launched in the last couple of years that have developed the tech further, but these still remain an excellent option for the budget-conscious.

There have been improvements to audio quality, quality-of-life features such as USB-C charging, and better battery life in the current-gen version of the OpenRun Pro, but I wouldn't say there's anything fundamentally important that requires you to skip this older (and cheaper) model.

If you want to compare more pairs before making your purchase, be sure to read through our guide to all of the best bone conduction headphones, which features our expert tester's thoughts on tech from top brands including Shokz, H2O, and Nank.