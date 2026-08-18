Shokz makes some of the best open-ear headphones for exercise and fitness enthusiasts. With the unique bone conduction tech, solid audio quality and comfortable designs, I'm always going to give them a shoutout when they're on sale. And that's what's happening right now, with several top-rated models reduced in both the US and the UK.

To start, in the US, you can pick up the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 at Amazon for $139.95 (was $179.95). That's a return to the lowest price we've seen this year and only slightly more expensive than the previous record low on Black Friday. If you don't want to wait until November for the chance to get that price again, now's a great time to pick up a pair.

We said that the OpenRun Pro 2 are "the ideal runner’s headphones" in our 4.5-star review, praising the improvements to audio quality in the latest model, the excellent battery life, and stable fit. That's why we've picked them as the best running headphones you can buy right now.

Meanwhile, there's a much bigger Shokz sale at Amazon UK, which features the Shokz OpenRun for £94 (was £129.95), as well as savings of up to 30% on several other models, including the OpenFit 2+, OpenFit Air, and OpenDots.

I've picked out the OpenRun, in particular, because even though they are an older model, they are still a great buy — especially if you're unsure about the bone conduction tech and want to try a more budget-friendly model. Again, these received an impressive 4.5-stars in our Shokz OpenRun review.

Today's best Shokz deals

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179.95 now $139.95 at Amazon If you've been waiting for a deal on some of the best bone conduction headphones available right now, then here's your chance to bag it. Not only do the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 boast outstanding sound and a comfortable fit, but, most importantly, you can stay fully aware of your surroundings while still enjoying your favourite music, making them great for running, exercising, and many more fitness uses. This is the cheapest we've seen them all year and an offer that was only beaten once before during last year's Black Friday sales.