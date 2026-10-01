Working from home, for me at least, means the coffee machine is never far away. I drink plenty of the stuff — cappuccinos, lattes, macchiatos and so on. I currently have an espresso to the left of me as I write this. And since today is International Coffee Day, I've picked out some of my favorite brewing essentials, starting with Ninja's Pod and Grounds Coffee Maker.

• Best for: Anyone working from home who wants the convenience of K-Cups alongside the flexibility to use ground coffee and make a wider variety of drinks.

• The deal: The Ninja Pod & Grounds Coffee Maker is now $100 (was $130) at Amazon.

• Why it matters: Four brew styles let you switch between regular, richer, iced, and concentrated coffee, while the fold-away milk frother expands your options for coffeehouse-style drinks.

My top coffee maker deal for International Coffee Day

Why we recommend it

Ninja's coffee maker gives you the convenience of using pods or your favorite grounds. There are Classic, Rich, Over Ice, and Specialty settings, with the latter producing a concentrated coffee for making coffeehouse-style drinks. The built-in fold-away frother works with hot or cold milk (and dairy alternatives) and can be removed for cleaning.

There's even integrated storage for the brew basket or permanent filter when it isn't being used, and it's compact, too, measuring just 5.51 inches wide it won't take up too much space on your countertop.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has cut the price of the coffee maker from $129.99 to $99.98. The package includes the built-in frother, Ninja Scoop, removable brew basket, Ninja pod adapter, and permanent filter, so you have everything you need to start brewing your favorite coffee combinations. It has been as low as $79.98 in the past, but not recently.

For more shopping options, check out our guides to the best espresso machines and the best coffee makers.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Ninja Pod and Grounds Coffee Maker if...

You work from home and want more choice than you'd get from a basic pod machine. Ninja's device handles four K-Cup sizes from 6oz to 12oz, and using grounds expands the choice to six sizes ranging from 6oz to a substantial 24oz which will keep you going for those days when one cup just isn't enough.

❌ Skip the Ninja Pod and Grounds Coffee Maker if...

You regularly need to brew an entire pot for several people. Ninja's device is better suited to making individual drinks rather than producing multiple cups.

More coffee maker deals

AeroPress Original Coffee Press: $39.95 at Amazon This manual coffee maker combines French press, pour-over, and espresso-style brewing using air pressure and micro-filtration, producing smooth, full-bodied coffee in under two minutes with portable, shatterproof construction for travel.