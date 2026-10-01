October 1 is International Coffee Day, and if you've been thinking of upgrading your coffee maker, it's the perfect opportunity. As TechRadar's resident coffee expert, I've put together a list of my three favorite bean-to-cup espresso machines that make preparing perfectly extracted espresso a breeze, even if you've never used fresh coffee before.

There's something for everyone here. If you're on a tight budget, or are making the leap from coffee capsules to whole beans, the compact and affordable Philips Baristina is the perfect choice for you. Interested in tinkering with brew options and understanding how different factors affect the taste of your drink? Take a look at the Sage Barista Impress With Cold Extraction. Want a fully automated machine that produces even complicated drinks with the tap of a button? The Philips Café Aromis is the coffee maker of your dreams.

Many retailers are offering special discounts for International Coffee Day too, and you'll find the best deals on each coffee machine below as well.

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Philips Baristina

The Philips Baristina is the most affordable bean-to-cup coffee maker I've ever tested, and easily one of the best. In fact, I recommend it so frequently, my colleagues are probably quite tired of hearing about it. It makes brewing espresso with fresh coffee beans just as simple as using Nespresso capsules or K-Cups, and opens up a whole world of speciality coffee without requiring any specialist skills.

Load your coffee beans into the top of the Baristina, fill the water tank, and you're ready to get started. Push the filter handle into the machine, hit the start button, and it will automatically grind just the right amount of coffee, tamp it down, and then slide the handle underneath the brewing group, which will extract your shot using the ideal water temperature and pressure. When it's finished, just tap out the used coffee grounds, wipe out the filter, and you're ready to go again.

Unlike most bean-to-cup coffee machines, the Baristina doesn't have a case that covers everything up, which helps keep everything clean and hygienic. There's no enclosed space for stray coffee grounds and moisture to build up, so maintenance is a breeze.

The biggest downside of the original Baristina is the lack of a steam wand, which means there's no way to prepare lattes and cappuccinos. However, the machine is available bundled with a good quality standalone milk frother for a small additional cost, and earlier this year Philips launched the Baristina Latte, which has an integrated steam wand.

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Read our full Philips Baristina review

Philips Café Aromis 8000 Series

At the other end of the scale, we have the Philips Café Aromis — the company's flagship bean-to-cup coffee machine with a huge array of hot and cold drinks options, excellent milk frothing, and app compatibility that makes customizing your brews a breeze. It's gorgeous as well, with its sleek silver chassis, crisp touchscreen, and a natural wood cap on top of the dispenser to complete the look.

Drinks are almost infinitely customizable, and the cold menu is a particular highlight. Unlike some bean-to-cup coffee makers I've tested, which just dump a shot of hot espresso over ice, the Aromis can extract coffee using water straight from its tank for a mellow flavor akin to traditionally made cold-brew. It also has separate milk carafes for frothing hot and cold milk, and each one can be disassembled into three dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning. So, there's no need for scrubbing milk residue from pipes and hoses.

It's not the only bean-to-cup coffee machine with its own app, but it's the only one I've used where the app offers something useful apart from a quick-start guide and warranty details. The Philips HomeID app makes it easy to create personalized user profiles, and even had a clever chatbot-style feature that asks you questions about your flavor preferences and then tweaks the coffee maker's settings accordingly.

The Aromis is definitely one of the more expensive espresso machines I've reviewed this year, but its price tag isn't excessive considering just how much you're getting, and you could easily pay half as much again for an alternative from a different brand.

Read our full Philips Café Aromis 8000 Series review

Sage Barista Touch Impress With Cold Extraction

This bean-to-cup machine (which is sold under the brand name Sage in the UK, and Breville elsewhere for complicated reasons) is an upgraded version of the original Barista Touch Impress, and like the Philips Café Aromis, it offers genuine cold extraction for smooth-tasting iced coffees (as well as delicious hot-brewed espresso).

Unlike the other two bean-to-cup machines in this list, this one is semi-automatic, which means that although you don't have to get your hands dirty, it gives you some control over the coffee-making process if you want, introducing you to barista skills in a friendly, easy-to-follow way. You'll discover the effect of each variable on your finished drink (including dosage, grind size, tamp pressure, and brewing temperature), and the machine will offer feedback and suggestions if it doesn't taste quite right.

The Puck Impress System, which tamps your freshly ground coffee with a pull of a handle, is particularly satisfying and greatly reduces mess compared to tamping by hand. Unlike the Breville Oracle Jet below, I didn't have any issues with static electricity making coffee cling to the grinder.

The Barista Touch Impress offers both manual and automatic milk steaming options too, so you can have your foam dispensed into your finished drink, or prepare it yourself and have fun practicing your latte art.

Read our full Sage Barista Touch Impress With Cold Extraction review

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