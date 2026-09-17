Grok Imagine asked users to create an AI version of The Odyssey

You can now see the winners online

There are some tell-tale signs of AI filmmaking in these clips

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was pretty clear about his opinions on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey movie when it came out, promising us that the Grok Imagine AI generator would have a full-length, "historically accurate" take on Homer's epic poem by the end of 2026.

Well, we don't have that yet, but we do have the winner of a $100k Grok Imagine competition (via PetaPixel) that tasked AI prompters to put together 3–5 minutes of video footage of scenes from The Odyssey, with at least a minute of dialog.

Step forward filmmaker Nem Perez who has scooped the top prize, creating what he calls "The Odyssey as Homer intended" (a claim which seems hard to verify). He puts more of a focus on Odysseus telling his story to Princess Nausicaa, a framing device that was in Homer's poem but wasn't in the Nolan adaptation.

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@JSFILMZ0412 scoops the second $50k price with an extended ending to the story of The Odyssey, which imagines an older Odysseus passing on his knowledge to the next generation. In third place, earning $25k, is @Mr_AllenT, who has turned the Cyclops cave scene into something out of a horror movie.

Still work to do

This is "The Odyssey" as Homer intended. My longest, most intricate work to date. I pushed @grok @imagine to its absolute limits to create this 5-minute epic. What bothered me most about the recent adaptation was the omission of the Phaeacians and Princess Nausicaa, whom… https://t.co/awYW6Hu4W8 pic.twitter.com/hJHOgdkEecAugust 31, 2026

It's clear that AI video generation has come a long way in recent years, but we're also still a long way from the point at which it can match up to real filmmaking — even if you dismiss worries about copyright violations and energy use.

The Odyssey as prompted by Nem Perez of course has the bad physics and random costume changes you could expect from AI videos, plus that generic AI look to everything. From swords and trees to faces and monsters, it's all the smooth mush you would expect to get from training the AI on millions of hours of actual video made by actual humans.

We've got Princess Nausicaa and Odysseus swapping their seating positions and angles from scene to scene, sailors' hands that look suspiciously like feet, a bow that seems to work backwards, and a Cyclops monster who keeps changing size and has three eyes rather than one — surely not what Homer intended.

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AI critics from across Reddit and social media naturally aren't impressed, with some equating it to "eating a bowl of wet cardboard" and others succinctly calling it "outstandingly bad".

Of course, AI doesn't really understand anything about story, physical space, or scene setting: it's just trying to create frame-by-frame approximations to match prompts, based on its training. Are real filmmakers in trouble? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

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