The jig is up, at least partially, in Ludwig season 2, which picks up in the aftermath of that uproariously illuminating and mystifying S1 finale. John "Ludwig" Taylor (David Mitchell) is now a Crime Scene Consultant – not a Puzzle Consultant – assigned to impossible crimes within DCI Russell Carter's (Dipo Ola) team. Only, his secret hasn't been revealed to everyone.

The debut run of the biggest new British comedy-drama since 2018 concluded with Ludwig having to come clean, in order to prevent Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin) from being framed for murder. However, a certain Chief Constable Ziegler (Ralph Ineson) was deliberately left in the dark.

That means we'll still get some identity-crisis shenanigans, but not so much that it prevents Ludwig from really immersing himself in his newly official role. Because beyond the case-of-the-week mysteries, there's a greater riddle that needs cracking: Ziegler's ties to Sinclair.

The real head-scratcher, of course, is the will-they won't-they tension between Ludwig and Lucy that's not so much in motion as winding around an endless circular axis like a buffering wheel.

Read on as we explain how to watch Ludwig season 2 from anywhere.

Can you watch Ludwig season 2 for free? Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch Ludwig season 2 FREE of charge on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service. You'll need a TV licence, naturally. Traveling outside the UK? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Ludwig season 2 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Ludwig season 2 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Ludwig season 2 in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch Ludwig season 2 for FREE on BBC One and via the BBC iPlayer streaming service when Episode 1 premieres at 9pm BST on Thursday August 20, 2026. Episode 1 will be repeated at 2.30am on Sunday on BBC Two.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here.

It's likely that the entire season will be available to stream as a boxset from launch.

Outside the UK? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Ludwig season 2 in the US

Britbox is home to Ludwig in the US, but at the time of publication it isn't clear when season 2 will air.

Although S1 started airing in the US on March 20, 2025, six months after its UK premiere, S2 is being fast-tracked, and will definitely arrive before the end of 2026.

Prices start from $10.99.

A VPN will help you tune in if you're a Brit spending time abroad. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

How to watch Ludwig season 2 in Canada

In Canada, Ludwig is available to watch on Britbox, but at the time of writing all we know is that season 2 will arrive before the end of the year.

A Britbox subscription starts at CA$10.99/month after a 7-day FREE trial, but you'll get a better rate if you commit to a longer term.

Visiting Canada from the UK? Use NordVPN to watch Ludwig for free.

How to watch Ludwig season 2 in Australia

Ludwig is on both Britbox and Binge in Australia, although we're still awaiting a release date for season 2.

Britbox starts at AU$13.99/month after a 7-day FREE trial, while Binge starts at AU$10/month, but new subscribers can get a AU$19.99/month Standard subscription for AU$5 for a limited time.

A VPN will help you tune in if you're a Brit spending time abroad. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Season 2 Episode 1 (20 August)

No longer impersonating his twin, puzzle setter John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor returns as a crime scene consultant. A murder at a theatre sees John take centre stage.

Season 2 Episode 2 (20 August)

When a ceilidh is cut short by an unwelcome guest, John is left in a spin. Ironically, a murder witnessed by an entire wedding party proves to be quite the puzzle.

Season 2 Episode 3 (20 August)

Trying to gather intel for Lucy’s interview, John gets sidetracked by the murder of an influencer in the heart of Cambridge. The Taylors soon spot a sinister pattern in their theory.

Season 2 Episode 4 (September)

Season 2 Episode 5 (September)

Season 2 Episode 6 (September)

Ludwig season 2 – Need to Know

Ludwig season 2 trailer

Ludwig Series 2 TRAILER 🕵️ – BBC - YouTube Watch On

Who is in the Ludwig S2 cast? David Mitchell as John "Ludwig" Taylor Anna Maxwell Martin as Lucy Betts-Taylor Dipo Ola as DI Russell Carter Dylan Hughes as Henry Betts-Taylor Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw Ralph Ineson as Chief Constable Ziegler Karl Pilkington as DI Matt Neville Mark Bonnar as newspaper editor Gareth Fisher Sian Clifford as local MP Joanne Kemper Ben Ashenden as DC Ethan Cole Rumi Sutton as DC Caitlin Sullivan

How many episodes of Ludwig S2 are there? The Ludwig season 2 episode count is yet to be revealed at the time of writing, but the previous season comprised six episodes.