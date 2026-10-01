How to watch War online from anywhere: stream the Sienna Miller legal drama
Sienna Miller and Dominic West star in this scandalous divorce-room drama
- Watch War on HBO (US) or Sky Atlantic (UK)
- Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 75%)
- First episode premieres Thursday, October 1 at 9pm ET / PT in the US and a day later in the UK
Set in London and starring BAFTA and Golden Globe nominees Sienna Miller and Dominic West, War is a scintillating legal drama featuring some of the biggest, most revered names in British acting. It premieres in the US a day before its UK debut.
It's a show all about two rival law firms, Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne, on opposite sides take of a high-profile divorce case between a tech entrepreneur (West) and his A-list film star wife (Miller). There are eight episodes to thrash it out over, and we already know a second season (with a new case and cast but the same two law firms) is in the pipeline, too).
With other fantastic British actors like Celia Imrie, Nick Mohammed, Archie Renaux, and James McArdle, viewers in the UK are sure to be in for a treat, while US viewers will relish the tantalizing legal journey.
Here's how you can watchWar online from anywhere with a VPN.
Can I watch War for free?
Yes. YouTube TV offers new subscribers a 5-day FREE trial, and all of its current plans allow you to add the HBO Max streaming service.
That means you can watch at least the first few episodes of War completely free.
Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to access your YouTube TV account as if you were right at home.
Use a VPN to watch War from anywhere
A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country and unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.
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Get NordVPN and stream War from anywhere.
How to watch War in the US
War premieres on HBO at 9pm ET/PT on Thursday, October 1. Further episodes will go out one at a time in the same slot weekly.
If you don't already have access to HBO, you can still watch War and all of its programming online thanks to the HBO Max streaming platform. Plans start from $10.99 per month, or you can pay more to add live sports and bundle in other streaming services like Disney Plus and Hulu.
HBO is also available with different OTT cord cutting services, often as an added extra. YouTube TV, for example, lets you add HBO Max and is available to try before you buy thanks to its free trial.
Have one of these subscriptions but away when War is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.
How to watch War in the UK
War will go out on Sky Atlantic in the UK. Note that episodes in the UK will air a day after their US release, at 9pm on Fridays, from October 2.
Episodes will also be available on catchup on Sky, as well as on the recently launched HBO Max service. It comes free with Sky TV plans, or you can get a standalone subscription from just £5.99 a month.
A further way to watch War in the UK is with a NOW Entertainment Membership from £6.99 a month.
Away from home? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.
How to watch War in Canada
Crave is home to War in Canada, and follows the same weekly schedule as the US, with new episodes released every Thursday from October 1.
Prices start at CA$11.99/month and CA$119.99/year.
Away from home? You can access your subscriptions by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.
How to watch War in Australia
If you're living Down Under, you will need HBO Max to tune in to episodes of War, with prices starting from $11.99 a month and episodes landing weekly from Friday, October 2.
Outside Australia? Aussies away from home can use a VPN to unblock HBO Max and watch War as they would at home.
War – Need to Know
War official trailer
When is the War release date?
War will premiere on Thursday, October 1 in the US, before landing in the UK and Australia a day later.
New episodes will arrive weekly thereafter across the next seven weeks, until the finale on November 19/20.
War cast
- Dominic West as Morgan Henderson
- Sienna Miller as Carla Duval
- Phoebe Fox as Serena Byrne
- James McArdle as Nicholas Taylor
- Pip Torrens as St. John Smallwood
- Nina Sosanya as Beatrice "Queen Bea" Ubosi
- Archie Renaux as Jonathan "Johnny" Warren
- Nick Mohammed as Michael Stefano
- Celia Imrie as Budgie
- Shaheen Jafargholi as Saeed Masood
- Akiya Henry as Nora Okafo
- Honor Swinton Byrne as Bella Croft
- Miles Jupp as David Schill
- Kartanya Maynard as Suzie Levitniik
- Alexandra Mardell as Cleo
- Mark Quartley as Fred Templeman
- Steve Furst as Bernard
- Emma Laird as Molly Giordano
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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