How to watch War online from anywhere: stream the Sienna Miller legal drama

Watch War on HBO (US) or Sky Atlantic (UK)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 75%)

First episode premieres Thursday, October 1 at 9pm ET / PT in the US and a day later in the UK

Set in London and starring BAFTA and Golden Globe nominees Sienna Miller and Dominic West, War is a scintillating legal drama featuring some of the biggest, most revered names in British acting. It premieres in the US a day before its UK debut.

It's a show all about two rival law firms, Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne, on opposite sides take of a high-profile divorce case between a tech entrepreneur (West) and his A-list film star wife (Miller). There are eight episodes to thrash it out over, and we already know a second season (with a new case and cast but the same two law firms) is in the pipeline, too).

With other fantastic British actors like Celia Imrie, Nick Mohammed, Archie Renaux, and James McArdle, viewers in the UK are sure to be in for a treat, while US viewers will relish the tantalizing legal journey.

Here's how you can watchWar online from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch War for free? Yes. YouTube TV offers new subscribers a 5-day FREE trial, and all of its current plans allow you to add the HBO Max streaming service. That means you can watch at least the first few episodes of War completely free. Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to access your YouTube TV account as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch War from anywhere

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How to watch War in the US

War premieres on HBO at 9pm ET/PT on Thursday, October 1. Further episodes will go out one at a time in the same slot weekly.

If you don't already have access to HBO, you can still watch War and all of its programming online thanks to the HBO Max streaming platform. Plans start from $10.99 per month, or you can pay more to add live sports and bundle in other streaming services like Disney Plus and Hulu.

HBO is also available with different OTT cord cutting services, often as an added extra. YouTube TV, for example, lets you add HBO Max and is available to try before you buy thanks to its free trial.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when War is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch War in the UK

War will go out on Sky Atlantic in the UK. Note that episodes in the UK will air a day after their US release, at 9pm on Fridays, from October 2.

Episodes will also be available on catchup on Sky, as well as on the recently launched HBO Max service. It comes free with Sky TV plans, or you can get a standalone subscription from just £5.99 a month.

A further way to watch War in the UK is with a NOW Entertainment Membership from £6.99 a month.

Away from home? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.

How to watch War in Canada

Crave is home to War in Canada, and follows the same weekly schedule as the US, with new episodes released every Thursday from October 1.

Prices start at CA$11.99/month and CA$119.99/year.

Away from home? You can access your subscriptions by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the UK.

How to watch War in Australia

If you're living Down Under, you will need HBO Max to tune in to episodes of War, with prices starting from $11.99 a month and episodes landing weekly from Friday, October 2.

Outside Australia? Aussies away from home can use a VPN to unblock HBO Max and watch War as they would at home.

War – Need to Know

War official trailer

War | Official Teaser | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

When is the War release date? War will premiere on Thursday, October 1 in the US, before landing in the UK and Australia a day later. New episodes will arrive weekly thereafter across the next seven weeks, until the finale on November 19/20.

War cast

Dominic West as Morgan Henderson

Sienna Miller as Carla Duval

Phoebe Fox as Serena Byrne

James McArdle as Nicholas Taylor

Pip Torrens as St. John Smallwood

Nina Sosanya as Beatrice "Queen Bea" Ubosi

Archie Renaux as Jonathan "Johnny" Warren

Nick Mohammed as Michael Stefano

Celia Imrie as Budgie

Shaheen Jafargholi as Saeed Masood

Akiya Henry as Nora Okafo

Honor Swinton Byrne as Bella Croft

Miles Jupp as David Schill

Kartanya Maynard as Suzie Levitniik

Alexandra Mardell as Cleo

Mark Quartley as Fred Templeman

Steve Furst as Bernard

Emma Laird as Molly Giordano