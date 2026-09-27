How to watch Eva Longoria: Searching for France from anywhere – it's *FREE*

Eva Longoria: Searching for France is an eight-part docuseries in which traveler the Desperate Housewives star travels through France, uncovering the mysteries behind the country's culinary leadership and how it became the global standard for fine dining.

Longoria travels region by region throughout the series, exploring different facets of France's culinary heritage. In Paris, she explores the art of fine dining and meets chefs leading the capital's new food scene. In another episode set in Paris, she focuses on patisserie and how the city became a global hub for delicious pastries.

She also visits Provence, which continues to rewrite the rules of French cuisine, and Bordeaux for its fresh produce, wine, and sauces. In Burgundy, she meets monks who are said to have invented French agriculture, while in Alsace, she explores the frontier region between Germany and France, with a cuisine to match.

The docuseries was released in the US in April and is now making its way to UK audiences – completely FREE on BBC iPlayer.

CNN introduced the Searching for franchise in 2021, with earlier seasons covering Italy, hosted by Stanley Tucci. Longoria then took over, covering Mexico and Spain, and now France. The franchise has won three Primetime Emmys and received 12 nominations so far.

A second season is already booked, in which Longoria will visit Champagne, Lyon, and other French regions to go deeper into their markets, kitchens, and vineyards.

Abroad? Here's where to watch Eva Longoria: Searching for France online and on TV from anywhere in the world, for free.

How to watch Eva Longoria: Searching for France in the UK for free

In the UK, the BBC has the rights to broadcast Eva Longoria: Searching for France, meaning the show is available to stream for FREE on the BBC iPlayer app and website.

The first episode arrives on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, September 27 at 7:15pm BST, with subsequent episodes following the same weekly schedule.

How to watch Eva Longoria: Searching for France from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Eva Longoria: Searching for France but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock Eva Longoria: Searching for France is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in the UK).

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: In this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad - YouTube Watch On

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Eva Longoria: Searching for France: FAQs

Eva Longoria: Searching for France | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Can I watch Eva Longoria: Searching for France online in the US, Canada, Australia, and worldwide?

In Australia, all episodes of Eva Longoria: Searching for France are available to watch for free on SBS On Demand.

Canadian viewers can watch the series on Global TV. For cord cutters, there's the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s free for Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days, after which it costs CA$14.99 per month.

In the US, fans can watch Eva Longoria: Searching for France on HBO Max, or via its Prime Video add-on or YouTube TV (free trial). The series is also available through the CNN app and website.

If you're a Brit traveling abroad, you can use this VPN to access your usual streaming services and watch Eva Longoria: Searching for France FREE from anywhere in the world.

Note: Not all VPNs work for this, but NordVPN does. It's also great for privacy and comes with a 30-day risk-free trial.

Eva Longoria: Searching for France episode guide Episode 1: In avant-garde Paris, Eva explores the art of the table and meets the chefs leading a new food scene. Episode 2: One of the greatest French arts is the art of pâtisserie and Paris is a pastry powerhouse. Episode 3: Eva marvels at the sheer beauty of Provence as it continues to rewrite the rules of French cuisine. Episode 4: Eva enjoys Bordeaux's world-famous wines and its fresh produce and masterful Bordelaise sauces. Episode 5: In Burgundy, Eva meets monks who are said to have invented French agriculture and the incredible craft of terroir half a millennium ago. Episode 6: Eva finds herself in Alsace, a frontier land, sitting between Germany and France, with a cuisine to match. Episode 7: Eva charts the history of French cuisine via a seven-course fine dining meal aboard a Seine riverboat. Episode 8: Founded by the ancient Celts, Brittany has a rugged, wild character and some fresh seafood.

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