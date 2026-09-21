Watch The Great British Bake Off season 17 for free on Channel 4 (UK)

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Premiere: 8pm BST on Tuesday, September 22 (UK)

How do you like your double entendres? Delivered infrequently, with the straight-faced innocence of your grandma, or at every possible opportunity, with all the subtlety of a triple-chocolate fudge cake and the occasional phonetic flourish? Strap in for the Nigella Lawson era of The Great British Bake Off.

Which brings us neatly to drag king Gabe, who'll try packing meat into most bakes. Paediatric doctor Yannis watched GBBO in an effort to learn English, while NHS hospital discharge lead Connie always has a jar of fruit soaking away in her signature rum, wine and cinnamon mix.

And Nigella isn't the only new introduction to the Bake Off tent. Audience Choice week is sure to wreak havoc upon regular programming, while family members are also set to get in on the action – quite possibly to the bakers' detriment.

As ever, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding are on hand to help steer the bakers through the euphoric highs and crushing lows, with Paul Hollywood prowling between the workstations, shamelessly flaunting that alluring right hand of his.

Read on as we explain how to watch The Great British Bake Off season 17 from anywhere.

Can you watch The Great British Bake Off season 17 for free? Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch The Great British Bake Off season 17 FREE of charge on Channel 4 and the Channel 4 streaming service. You'll need a TV licence, naturally. Traveling outside the UK? You can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off season 17 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch The Great British Bake Off season 17 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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How to watch The Great British Bake Off season 17 in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Viewers in the UK can watch The Great British Bake Off season 17 free-of-charge on Channel 4 at 8pm BST each Tuesday starting September 22, with live streaming available via the Channel 4 streaming platform.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

New-look companion show Second Helpings will air in a late-night slot each Tuesday.

Outside the UK? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off season 17 in the US

In the US, The Great British Bake Off season 17 will air on Netflix as The Great British Baking Show collection 14. Prices start at $8.99/month.

New episodes will hit the streaming service every Friday, starting September 25.

A VPN will help you tune in if you're a Brit spending time abroad. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off season 17 in Canada

The Great British Bake Off airs on CBC in Canada as The Great British Baking Show, with streaming available on the free CBC Gem platform.

However, season 16 didn't air in Canada until March 2026 – six months after the show premiered in the UK.

Visiting Canada from the UK? Use NordVPN to watch GBBO S17 for free.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off season 17 in Australia

Binge is home to The Great British Bake Off in Australia, but fans likely have a wait in store.

That's because season 16 only started airing Down Under on November 18 last year – 11 weeks after the show premiered in the UK.

A subscription starts at $10/month after a 7-day FREE trial.

Visiting Australia from the UK? Use NordVPN to watch GBBO 2026.

The Great British Bake Off season 17 – Need to Know

GBBO 2026 trailer

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 14 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Who are the GBBO 2026 bakers? Clara Satchell-Silva, 24, marketing graduate, Hertfordshire Elizabeth 'Connie' Lewis, 63, NHS hospital discharge lead, London Danni, 25, HGV service centre administrator, Dorset Gabe Capes, 32, artist and drag king, West Midlands Gary Harding, retired garment technologist, 67, Nottinghamshire Mo Mahirr, 21, law student, West Midlands Molly Chauhan, 31, accessibility coordinator, London Moyin Odeniran, 22, political economy student, Essex Nikki, 50, advertising post-producer, London Shannon Amy, 29, project planner and scheduler, Gloucestershire Tom Whittaker, 25, hairdresser, West Yorkshire Yannis, 28, paediatric doctor, London

How many episodes of GBBO 2026 are there? The Great British Bake Off season 17 comprises 10 episodes.

When will the GBBO 2026 finale air? The The Great British Bake Off season 17 finale will premiere in the UK on Tuesday, November 24 at 8pm GMT.