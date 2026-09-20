How to watch The Split Up online for FREE — stream legal drama from anywhere

From the world of hit legal drama The Split, The Split Up brings a new family, a new city, and a whole new heap of turmoil. The show centers around Kishan Law, a British South Asian family law firm whose stellar reputation has earned them an exclusive — and wealthy — clientele, making them the ‘go to’ firm for Manchester’s elite divorcees.

On the cusp of inheriting the keys to the firm from her father Dhruv (Sanjeev Bhaskar) is Aria (Ritu Arya), but following the death of her mother, Dhruv begins to have doubts over her ability to take on the mantle. With her fiancé Neal (Danny Ashok) emerging as a safer option, the stage is set for a clash that tip toes the line between professional and personal, with returning former flames and long-buried family secrets thrown in for good measure.

Fusing the ongoing drama with a case of the week approach, the show looks set to explore various facets of family law, with a slew of guest stars, including Lenny Henry, Jane Horrocks and Jameela Jamil, injecting some one-off characters into the mix.

Giving all the juicy family politics and legal drama we loved about the original show a cultural refresh feels like a masterstroke in a world of stuffy legal dramas, so read on and find out how to watch The Split Up online and from anywhere.

Can I watch The Split Up for free? Viewers in the UK can stream all episodes of The Split Up for FREE on BBC iPlayer. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch The Split Up from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch The Split Up, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the UK due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's one of the best VPNs on the market.

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How to watch The Split Up online in the UK

Brits can watch all six episodes of The Split Up for FREE on BBC iPlayer from Sunday, September 20. For those that prefer to watch on linear TV, the show will air every Sunday and Monday at 9pm BST on BBC One, starting Sept. 20. The platform also hosts all four seasons of the original The Split. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

Can I watch The Split Up online in the US, Canada or Australia?

There's currently no word on streaming options for The Split Up outside of Blighty, meaning those looking to stream in the US, Canada, Australia and beyond are out of luck.

The original The Split is available on Hulu in the US and Stan in Australia, so viewers with access to those streamers should keep an eye out.

If you're a Brit abroad you can use a VPN to stream for free on BBC iPlayer just as you would back home.

What you need to know about The Split Up

The Split Up trailer

The Split Up | Official trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

When is The Split Up release date? All six episodes of The Split Up will be available to stream in the UK from Sunday, September 20. International release dates are TBC. The full BBC One episode schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: Sunday, September 20

Sunday, September 20 Episode 2: Monday, September 21

Monday, September 21 Episode 3: Sunday, September 27

Sunday, September 27 Episode 4: Monday, September 28

Monday, September 28 Episode 5: Sunday, October 4

Sunday, October 4 Episode 6: Monday, October 5

The Split Up cast

Ritu Arya as Aria

Sanjeev Bhaskar as Dhruv

Aysha Kala as Maya

Arian Nik as Kav

Danny Ashok as Neal

Is The Split Up a spin-off? The Split Up is set in the same world of legal turmoil as The Split, which starred Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan and ran for three seasons before returning for a two-part special. Original show creator Abi Morgan, who serves as executive producer on The Split Up, says of the spin-off: "I think what's been so great about it evolving into a new iteration is that we've been able to take all those elements that we loved about the original series - the messiness, the dramas, the small squabbles and the huge internal, silent struggles that go on between siblings and between parents and between new relationships. So, we’ve taken those things we love, but relocated them to a brand-new city, and to a brand-new family that are dealing with similar things in some ways, but also very different things in others."