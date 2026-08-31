How to watch River City finale for free online from anywhere

The River City series finale is on BBC Scotland on August 31 and BBC iPlayer afterwards

Use NordVPN to watch when outside UK

This Scottish crime drama series has been running since 2002 but it's finally coming to an end

River City has been a staple of Scottish television since 2002 and has entertained audiences over hundreds and hundreds of episodes, but all good things must come to an end.

You can watch River City online from anywhere with a VPN.

Get ready for Lenny and Harry's bitter rivalry to finally come to a head. Based on images we've seen of the River City finale, Lenny will walk away from an explosive car crash, but who will be left in the wreckage? And will Lenny still be in one piece by the end of the show?

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Meanwhile, Bob faces a moment of introspection, and love lives and marriages will come under intense scrutiny. The soap may have been cancelled, but fans can still enjoy an hour-long special finale to really send the show off in style.

When the action closes out on Shieldinch, there's even going to be a documentary offering viewers the chance to go behind the scenes one last time to revel in the drama, laughter, and love this series has provided.

If you're ready to dive into the epic culmination of the show, here's how to watch River City online and on TV – from anywhere.

Can I watch River City for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer is playing all past episodes of River City and the finale will be on there, too. You can also watch on the free-to-air channel BBC Scotland on Monday, August 31. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch River City from anywhere

If you're keen to watch River City but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

Exclusive Deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice



✅ Up to 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks BBC

Get NordVPN and stream River City online now – from wherever you are.

How to watch River City in the UK

In the UK, River City is available on BBC iPlayer for free.

You can also watch the finale on the linear TV channel BBC Scotland. It airs on Monday, August 31 at 9 p.m. BST.

Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch UK TV from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch River City in the US?

River City is confined to Scottish television and BBC iPlayer, so you can't find a broadcast or stream of the show in the States.

If you're traveling around, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch the show from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch River City in Canada?

Similar to the US, River City is not available to stream in Canada and is not on any television channels there.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch River City in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

Like in the US and Canada, River City will not be available to stream or watch on any linear TV channels.

Away from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

River City need to know

Why was River City cancelled?

Unfortunately, the show was cancelled by the BBC as it was not attracting enough viewers.

In an article on the BBC, BBC Scotland's director Hayley Valentine said: "I did think about the consequences for cast, for crew, for people who are impacted by the decision.

"However, we have to put our audience needs first, and the audience for River City has declined significantly over the last five years.

"In terms of value for money for the audience, I'm afraid that River City didn't pass that test for us any longer."

River City – cast

Stephen Purdon

Sally Howitt

Frank Gallagher

Jacqueline Leonard

Jordan Young

Carmen Pieraccini

Grant Stott

Gayle Telfer Stevens

You may also like to watch...