How to watch The Traitors: New Blood — stream civilian spin-off of ruthless game show

The Traitors franchise makes its US network television debut as this brand new civilian edition of the show arrives.

The ‘new blood’ of the title means exactly that — rather than veteran game players from the likes of Big Brother, Survivor and The Challenge (with a few Real Housewives thrown in for good measure), this edition will be populated exclusively with everyday Americans. It’s worth noting that the first season of the flagship version did feature some non-experienced players, however this marks the first time that all contestants will be reality TV rookies.

For fans of the franchise, it’s a mouth-watering prospect, with non-celeb editions around the world generally providing much more brutal gameplay, with far more at stake for those for whom the prize money is genuinely life-changing.

The format remains the same, as Alan Cumming presides over the game of deception and betrayal, playing out against the familiar backdrop of Scotland’s Ardross Castle, but it will be interesting to see how different the game is without the influence of tactical masters and gameshow veterans.

With weekly double-bills to look forward to, it’s sure to be an intense ride, so read on and find out how to watch The Traitors: New Blood online and from anywhere.

Can I stream The Traitors: New Blood for free? The Traitors: New Blood is streaming exclusively on Peacock for now, however, we'd expect free streams to become available on 10Play (AU) and BBC iPlayer (UK) in the future. Away from home? Unlock your usual stream with NordVPN – more details below.

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How to watch The Traitors: New Blood in the US

In the US, The Traitors: New Blood premieres on NBC on Thursday, September 17 at 8:00 pm ET/PT.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutting services with NBC include Sling TV (depending on your region) – specifically the Sling Blue package from $46 per month. There's also Fubo from $84.99 and YouTube TV from $82.99 per month after a free trial.

Peacock subscribers can stream new episodes on-demand the following day.

Peacock prices start at $8.99/month or $89.99/year, but if you want live sports you'll need the $12.99/month or $129.99/year plan.

Traveling outside the US? As detailed above, if you’re overseas you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Can I watch The Traitors: New Blood in Canada?

There's no release date for The Traitors: New Blood in Canada just yet, but we'd imagine The Traitors’ streaming home Crave will be looking to avoid a clash with the imminent fourth season of The Traitors Canada. Once that's done, keep an eye on the streamer for the new US version.

Crave pricing starts at CA$11.99/month.

Travelling in Canada? Use a VPN to stream as you normally would at home.

Can I watch The Traitors: New Blood in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

Again, The Traitors: New Blood has no confirmed streaming date Down Under, but we'd imagine once the dust has settled on the revamped The Traitors Australia, New Blood will arrive on FREE streamer 10Play.

US viewer in Australia? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch The Traitors: New Blood in the UK?

It's currently unclear on when The Traitors: New Blood is set to land on FREE UK streaming service BBC iPlayer, with the arrival of previous seasons of the flagship US iteration varying from day and date with Peacock to months after their US premiere.

With the second season of the UK celebrity edition on the horizon, fans of Alan Cumming's deliciously wicked delivery may be in for a bit of a wait.

Peacock subscriber travelling in Blighty? NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

The Traitors: New Blood – Need to Know

The Traitors: New Blood premieres in the US on Thursday, September 17. International release dates are TBC.

It's currently unclear how many episodes New Blood will be comprised of, but here's what we know for now:

Episode 1: "A New Dawn is Rising" – Thursday, September 17

Episode 2: "I'm a Sweaty Boy" – Thursday, September 17

Episode 3: "The Traitors are Watching" – Thursday, September 24

Episode 4: "The Death Parade" – Thursday, September 24

The Traitors: New Blood trailer

First Look: The Journey Begins | The Traitors: New Blood | NBC - YouTube Watch On

The Traitors: New Blood contestants

Tomica Adams, 54, Boston, Massachusetts, Pilot

Shane Beatty, 32, Staten Island, New York, Ironworker

Abbey Benjamin, 37, Mangham, Louisiana, Nurse

Morgan Cook, 30, Midland, Michigan, Content Creator

Kim Daily, 37, Houston, Texas, Lawyer

Katie Fites, 23, Jacksonville, Florida, Marketing Manager

Michael Foote, 38, New York, New York, Lawyer

Wyatt Gillespie, 26, Ligonier, Pennsylvania, Designer

Niyyah Hayes, 29, Indianapolis, Indiana, Therapist

Madeline Kostopulos, 26, San Diego, California, Construction Manager

Sherry Kuehl, 65, Leawood, Kansas, Writer

Abby Lee, 29, Saint Paul, Minnesota, Astrophysicist

Kriste Lewis, 52, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Realtor

Ben McDonnell, 34, Granbury, Texas, Barrel Racer

Clyde Moser, 32, Charleston, South Carolina, Teacher

Xavier Scruggs, 38, Wesley Chapel, Florida, MLB Analyst

Logan Smith, 26, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Realtor

Arisa Thomas, 36, Los Angeles, California, Dog Groomer

Joe Vanella, 44, Wantagh, New York, Funeral Director

Jay Vinnedge, 36, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Physician

Victor Vollbrechthausen, 26, New York, New York, Business Executive

Mark Zgoda, 26, Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Personal Trainer

Is The Traitors: New Blood a spin-off? The Traitors: New Blood is a spin-off from The Traitors US. Unlike the regular celebrity-packed version, New Blood features a cast of everyday Americans.