As the weather cools, outdoor activities like running, biking, and hiking will resume, and a Garmin smartwatch can be the perfect companion. Garmin watches are packed with premium features, and with that comes an expensive price tag, but that's where Amazon is here to help.



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The retailer has a huge fall sale on Garmin's top-rated watches, with up to $250 off and prices starting at just $181. You can find a wide range of models on sale with features like GPS tracking, a large AMOLED display, fitness analytics, long battery life, and an ultra-durable design.



You'll find the 12 best Garmin watch deals at Amazon below, all of which have recieved impressive discounts and are on sale for a limited-time. Amazon's Garmin discounts let you score a helpful, insightful companion for your fall outdoor activities and save money at the same time.

The best Garmin smartwatch deals at Amazon