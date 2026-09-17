Amazon's fall Garmin sale is here — save up to $250 on top-rated watches for running, biking, hiking, and more
Deals starting at just $181
As the weather cools, outdoor activities like running, biking, and hiking will resume, and a Garmin smartwatch can be the perfect companion. Garmin watches are packed with premium features, and with that comes an expensive price tag, but that's where Amazon is here to help.
• Shop more deals at Amazon
The retailer has a huge fall sale on Garmin's top-rated watches, with up to $250 off and prices starting at just $181. You can find a wide range of models on sale with features like GPS tracking, a large AMOLED display, fitness analytics, long battery life, and an ultra-durable design.
You'll find the 12 best Garmin watch deals at Amazon below, all of which have recieved impressive discounts and are on sale for a limited-time. Amazon's Garmin discounts let you score a helpful, insightful companion for your fall outdoor activities and save money at the same time.
The best Garmin smartwatch deals at Amazon
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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