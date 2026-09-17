Trying to decide between Kobo and Boox? This guide is here to help. These are two very popular e-ink tablet brands, and both feature in our ranking of the best ereaders. However, there are some distinct differences.

Kobo specializes in ereaders. It has a small range of different models, but all are geared towards reading — and in some cases, can be used for annotating and note-taking. They offer an offline-first experience, and they're almost all waterproof, which is great news if you like to read in the bath.

Boox (from parent company Onyx) is more of an e-ink tablet brand. Boox tablets run a full version of Android, which means you can use them in a wide variety of ways and for many different tasks. It's a particularly good option for those who have a Kindle but are looking to switch, because you can simply install the Kindle app from the Google Play store and then you'll still have access to all your books.

The Boox range is wide and sprawling, and includes a selection of options that are shaped and sized like a phone. It also just launched three new models earlier this week: the Note Air6 C, Note Mini C, and Palma 3.

Below, I'll dig into the two brands in more detail, starting with an overview of the different ranges and then moving into specs comparison and some buying pointers.

Kobo ereaders

Boox ereaders

Note for UK readers: some of these models are only available direct from Boox at the moment. On the Boox Europe store, prices are only provided in Euros, but there are UK versions available and it does not look like they're being shipped from abroad.

Boox vs Kobo: specs compared

Spec notes

There are a few specs I haven't included here, because they aren't helpful when it comes to making a decision between models.

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I haven't included battery capacity. This is worth considering, of course, but how it relates to runtime depends heavily on what you're using the tablet for. If you're mainly just reading, with a low backlight, even a small battery will deliver many days of use without needing to recharge. Conversely, lots of note-taking or internet browsing will drain a larger battery relatively quickly.

You also won't find screen resolution here. In almost every case the resolution will be the same: 300ppi in black and white, dropping to 150ppi in color if the ereader supports that. There's a lot more variety in the display technology used, but the categories here aren't standardized so comparing them — especially across brands, using different terms — is very tricky.

Finally, I haven't included supported file formats. Pretty much all of these models offer a wide range of file support, including but not limited to: LIST, PDF, EPUB, EPUB3, MOBI, TXT, CBR, CBZ, and RTF. That's before we get into the support for image and audio formats. If you have a specific file type you're interested in, double check the specs on the brand's own site before buying.

Boox vs Kobo: product lineup

Kobo lineup

Kobo currently has four ereaders in its lineup. The Clara range is the most basic: the screens are the smallest (at 6 inches), the storage is limited to 16GB (which is lower than all the other options here but realistically will still enable you to store more books that you'll ever need), and there's no writing support. You can choose between black-and-white (BW) or color versions.

If you want writing support and compatibility with Google Drive and Dropbox, you can choose between Libra Colour or an Elipsa 2E. The Libra Colour is the smaller and more basic option. The Elipsa 2E has a large, 10.3 inch screen and comes with a Kobo stylus included. It's the only model in Kobo's lineup to not be waterproof.

(Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar)

Boox lineup

Boox has more options, and includes four main lines: Note, Go, Palma and Tab.

The Boox Note series is rather sprawling, encompassing Mini (small screen), Max (large screen), and Air (medium screen) options. These are billed as all-in-one productivity tools — they're on the thicker side and on the larger options you can snap a magnetic keyboard on. The newest models are the Note Mini C and Air6 C.

The Boox Go series also offers options with different screen sizes, the smallest of which is an ultra-compact 6 inches. These options are marketed as being travel-friendly, and are generally thinner than the Note series. The newest options are the Go 6 (Gen II), the Go 10.3 (Gen II), the Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi, and the Go Color 7 (Gen II).

The Boox Palma models have the size and shape of a phone, with a 6.2-inch screen. They're designed for on-the-go reading and note-taking. The newest options are the Palma 3 and Palma 2 Pro.

The Boox Tab series seems to be limited to just the Tab X C. It's a large ereader tablet with support for a magnetic keyboard.

(Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / Future)

Boox vs Kobo: buying advice

Buy a Kobo if...

✅ You want to read in the bath: Pretty much all Kobo ereaders are waterproof to IPX8 standard, which means they can withstand up to an hour in two meters of water. In contrast, Boox models are 'water-resistant' at best — which means anything more than a sprinkle of water could spell trouble.

✅ Your priority is reading: Kobo's slates are specialized for reading — and occasionally also annotating. If you aren't looking for a general-use tablet, Kobo is a better bet.

✅ You're on a tighter budget: Almost all of Kobo's ereaders are cheaper than Boox's options — and if you don't need the extra functionality offered by Boox, Kobo will be a more cost-effective option.

Buy a Boox if...

✅ You want tablet functionality: Boox ereaders run a full version of Android, which means you can download a variety of apps to unlock up a wide range of functionality, depending on your needs. These tablets aren't just for reading.

✅ You want a pocket-sized option: The Boox Palma models are around the same proportions as a phone — perfect for on-the-go reading and note-taking.

✅ You want the biggest screen: Boox makes a number of slates with 13.3-inch screens, whereas Kobo models top out at 10.3 inches. Boox is the place to go if you're seeking a generously sized ereader.

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