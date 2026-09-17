Secretlab has launched a big sale, promising - and I quote - "Black Friday prices, now", and it includes the recently launched Secretlab Atlas office chair.

• Best for: Remote workers who want a firm, supportive office chair that's stylish enough to blend into the home.

• The deal: The Secretlab Atlas Cookies-and-Cream fabric office chair is now $499 (was $519) at Secretlab. Other colorways are also discounted in the sale.

• Why we like it: I own this exact Atlas model and it's one of the most comfortable office chairs I've ever used with firm support encouraging good posture during the eight-hour workday. The design is sleek, with a home office-friendly silhouette that doesn't dominate the way some gaming and office chairs do.

Secretlab Atlas: was $519 now $499 at Secretlab The Secretlab Atlas is one of those office chairs that genuinely impresses me every time I use it. I actually look forward to sitting in it. It's available in a range of colors and coverings, but whichever color you choose, I recommend the breathable fabric model over leatherette for office work.

Why we recommend it

In his 4-star review, our gaming editor Dash called the Secretlab Atlas "a capable Herman Miller competitor," highlighting the style, reasonable price, support, and premium build. I'd agree with all of that. Considering it's currently under $500, the build quality is incredible. The firm backrest is cleverly carved for support without needing to be adjusted (although it does tilt, recline, and swivel). I found it excels at relieving back pain and keeping you in a comfortable position at your desk. And the design is nicely understated for the home.

For more options, see my guide to the best office chairs my team and I have tested.

Price context & historical value

This is the first discount on the Atlas that I've seen since release, and Secretlab is framing this sale as offering Black Friday prices now, so I don't expect this one to drop lower any time soon.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Secretlab Atlas if...

You want a firm, posture-focused chair with a top-tier build quality and subtle design for the home office.

❌ Skip the Secretlab Atlas if...

You're over 5'10" - I'm 5'9" and the chair sits surprisingly low to the ground, so you may want to opt for the Large model - or you prefer a softer, ultra-padded chair.