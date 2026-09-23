How to watch Not Going Out season 15 for free online from anywhere

Not Going Out season 15 returns to BBC One on September 23 and you can catch up on BBC iPlayer afterwards

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Not Going Out celebrates its twentieth birthday this year, and you can celebrate by watching Lee Mack and Sally Bretton getting up to no good once again in the latest season.

Lee and Lucy are back to get into more silly situations for our amusement, with six fresh episodes of Not Going Out, plus a special documentary to celebrate two decades of the hit British sitcom.

In season 15, we'll see Lucy's goddaughter hosting a birthday party at the flat and messing with Lee's precious vinyl collection, a botched beauty treatment for Lucy, Lee spoiling a craft fair and even a spot of art theft as Lee finds a Banksy piece and winds up in a blackmail plot.

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As for the documentary, fans will be treated to archival clips, outtakes, unseen footage, and behind-the-scenes access to the big birthday celebration for the show. It'll all be simple enough to watch if you're in the UK, but outside of the British Isles is where it may get more complicated — but we can help.

If you're ready for more shenanigans, here's how to watch Not Going Out season 15 online and on TV – from anywhere.

Can I watch Not Going Out season 15 for free? Yes. BBC iPlayer will have all the latest episodes of Not Going Out available to watch for free. You can also watch on the free-to-air channel BBC One from Wednesday, September 23. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. Can't access the free stream because you're away on vacation? You need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Not Going Out season 15 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Not Going Out season 15 but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

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Get NordVPN and stream Not Going Out season 15 online now – from wherever you are.

How to watch Not Going Out season 15 in the UK

In the UK, Not Going Out season 15 is available on BBC iPlayer for free.

You can also watch the six new episodes and the documentary on the linear TV channel BBC One. The new season starts on Wednesday, September 23 at 9:30pm BST.

Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch UK TV from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Not Going Out season 15 in the US?

Not Going Out season 15 will be confined to British television and BBC iPlayer, so you can't find a broadcast or stream of the show in the States.

Past seasons of the show can be found on Pluto TV and BritBox in the US.

If you're traveling around, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch the show from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Not Going Out season 15 in Canada?

Similar to the US, Not Going Out season 15 is not available to stream in Canada and is not on any television channels there.

You can find earlier seasons of the sitcom on BritBox in Canada.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Not Going Out season 15 in Australia?

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Like in the US and Canada, Not Going Out season 15 will not be available to stream or watch on any linear TV channels.

Away from the UK? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Not Going Out season 15 need to know

Not Going Out season 15 - episode guide

S15E1: Lucy's goddaughter Ella hosts her 20th birthday party at the house. Lucy forbids Lee from leaving the bedroom, but he rushes downstairs when he hears someone playing his special edition Frankie Goes to Hollywood LP.

Lucy's goddaughter Ella hosts her 20th birthday party at the house. Lucy forbids Lee from leaving the bedroom, but he rushes downstairs when he hears someone playing his special edition Frankie Goes to Hollywood LP. S15E2: A botched beauty treatment forces Lucy to hide her face, creating chaos when Anna and Toby arrive for a long-awaited weekend visit and Lee has to lie to cover it up.

A botched beauty treatment forces Lucy to hide her face, creating chaos when Anna and Toby arrive for a long-awaited weekend visit and Lee has to lie to cover it up. S15E3: After getting a birthday Cameo message from Nigel Planer (which Lucy actually paid for), Lee spots Nigel in a restaurant and assumes they are now best friends.

After getting a birthday Cameo message from Nigel Planer (which Lucy actually paid for), Lee spots Nigel in a restaurant and assumes they are now best friends. S15E4: Two local church women visit to offer spiritual guidance, so Lee and Lucy rope them into refereeing an ongoing argument about money.

Two local church women visit to offer spiritual guidance, so Lee and Lucy rope them into refereeing an ongoing argument about money. S15E5: Lee irritates everyone at an alternative craft fair with his skepticism, ruining Lucy's chances of selling her handmade dream catchers.

Lee irritates everyone at an alternative craft fair with his skepticism, ruining Lucy's chances of selling her handmade dream catchers. S15E6: Lee finds an undiscovered Banksy and tries to steal it; when caught by security, he pretends to be Banksy himself and lands in a blackmail plot.

Not Going Out season 15 – cast

Lee Mack as Lee

as Lee Sally Bretton as Lucy

as Lucy Hugh Dennis as Toby

as Toby Abigail Cruttenden as Anna

as Anna Nigel Planer as himself

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