How to watch BJK Cup Finals 2026: Free Streams & Schedule

The 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Finals will take place at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, China, from September 22 to 27. The venue will host the competition for the second successive year, with eight nations battling it out for the title after the Finals switched from a 12-team to an eight-team format in 2025.

Six of the eight teams are returning from last year's Finals, including defending champions Italy, while Czechia and Belgium are back after missing out in 2025. Belgium booked their place in dramatic fashion, beating 18-time champions USA in Ostend in the biggest upset of the Qualifiers, while Czechia edged Switzerland 3-2 in the only tie to go the distance.

The knockout action begins with the quarterfinals, with Czechia facing Great Britain, Spain taking on Kazakhstan, Ukraine meeting Belgium and hosts China going up against two-time defending champions Italy. Each of the seven knockouts will have three matches: two singles followed, if required, by a doubles match.

There will be plenty of star power on show, with Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and runner-up Karolina Muchova leading Czechia, while Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk will look to build on their run to the semifinals last year. Italy, meanwhile, will once again be led by Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, who have helped the country win the last two editions.

One of the biggest names missing, however, will be the 2026 US Open champion and new WTA world No. 1 Elena Rybakina, who withdrew on September 18 for medical reasons.

You won’t want to miss any of the action, so read on to discover how to watch the 2026 BJK Cup Finals online from anywhere, including free streams.

Can I watch BJK Cup Finals 2026 for free?

Several countries around the world are broadcasting the 2026 BJK Cup Finals completely free, including:

Traveling abroad during the tournament? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch BJK Cup Finals 2026 from anywhere

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual UK service, you'd select a UK-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service, such as BBC iPlayer, and watch the tennis at no charge.

How to watch BJK Cup Finals 2026 live streams in the UK

The 2026 BJK Cup Finals will be shown on free-to-air BBC iPlayer in the UK.

At present, BBC haven't detailed what games they will show, but it is safe to assume that every Great Britain game and the final will be available on the platfiorm.

To watch BBC iPlayer: Visit the BBC iPlayer website or download the apps (iOS/Android).

BBC iPlayer is FREE, but you will need to create an account, have a valid U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV Licence.

If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch UK TV from abroad.

How to watch BJK Cup Finals 2026 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

The 2026 BJK Cup Finals are available on beIN Sports and via free streaming service 9Now.

beIN Sports prices start at AU$16.99/month with a 7-day free trial also available for new customers.

At present it isn't clear what free coverage will be available on 9Now, but with Australia out we may just see the final.

Remember: Use a VPN to access 9Now when outside of Australia.

How to watch BJK Cup Finals 2026 in the US

Tennis Channel will be showing the 2026 BJK Cup Finals in the US. Prices start at $11.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

You can also access the Tennis Channel via cord-cutting subscriptions on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) and Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) as well as Sling TV.

Visiting the US from the UK? Try NordVPN risk-free and unlock your BBC iPlayer stream.

BJK Cup Finals 2026 - Need to Know

Schedule of play (All times BST) Quarter-final 1: Tuesday, September 22, 10am BST

Czechia vs Great Britain Quarter-final 2: Wednesday, September 23, 10am BST

Spain vs Kazakhstan Quarter-final 3: Thursday, September 24, 3am BST

Ukraine vs Belgium Quarter-final 4: Thursday, September 24, 10am BST

China vs Italy Semi-final 1: Friday, September 25, 10am BST

Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 Semi-final 2: Saturday, September 26, 10am BST

Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 Final: Sunday, September 27, 10am BST

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

BJK Cup Finals 2026 teams ITALY

Jasmine Paolini

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Lucia Bronzetti

Sara Errani

Tyra Grant

Captain: Tathiana Garbin CHINA

Zheng Qinwen

Wang Xiyu

Zhang Shuai

Guo Hanyu

Jiang Xinyu

Captain: Zheng Jie UKRAINE

Elina Svitolina

Marta Kostyuk

Oleksandra Oliynykova

Dayana Yastremska

Lyudmyla Kichenok

Captain: Illya Marchenko BELGIUM

Hanne Vandewinkel

Jeline Vandromme

Greet Minnen

Magali Kempen

Captain: Wim Fissette KAZAKHSTAN

Yulia Putintseva

Anna Danilina

Zhibek Kulambayeva

Sonja Zhiyenbayeva

Captain: Yuriy Schukin

*Elena Rybakina withdrew on September 18 due to medical reasons SPAIN

Cristina Bucsa

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Kaitlin Quevedo

Marina Bassols Ribera

Sara Sorribes Tormo

Captain: Carla Suarez Navarro CZECHIA

Linda Noskova

Karolina Muchova

Marie Bouzkova

Katerina Siniakova

Sara Bejlek

Captain: Barbora Strycova GREAT BRITAIN

Katie Boulter

Harriet Dart

Sonay Kartal

Mika Stojsavljevic

Jodie Burrage

Captain: Anne Keothavong