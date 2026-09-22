How to watch BJK Cup Finals 2026: Free Streams & Schedule
Can Paolini lead Italy to a third straight title after shock USA exit?
- Watch BJK Cup Finals 2026 free on BBC iPlayer (UK) / 9Now (AUS) / CBC (CAN)
- Dates: Tuesday 22 September ⮕ Sunday 27 September
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
The 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Finals will take place at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, China, from September 22 to 27. The venue will host the competition for the second successive year, with eight nations battling it out for the title after the Finals switched from a 12-team to an eight-team format in 2025.
Six of the eight teams are returning from last year's Finals, including defending champions Italy, while Czechia and Belgium are back after missing out in 2025. Belgium booked their place in dramatic fashion, beating 18-time champions USA in Ostend in the biggest upset of the Qualifiers, while Czechia edged Switzerland 3-2 in the only tie to go the distance.
The knockout action begins with the quarterfinals, with Czechia facing Great Britain, Spain taking on Kazakhstan, Ukraine meeting Belgium and hosts China going up against two-time defending champions Italy. Each of the seven knockouts will have three matches: two singles followed, if required, by a doubles match.
There will be plenty of star power on show, with Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and runner-up Karolina Muchova leading Czechia, while Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk will look to build on their run to the semifinals last year. Italy, meanwhile, will once again be led by Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, who have helped the country win the last two editions.
One of the biggest names missing, however, will be the 2026 US Open champion and new WTA world No. 1 Elena Rybakina, who withdrew on September 18 for medical reasons.
You won’t want to miss any of the action, so read on to discover how to watch the 2026 BJK Cup Finals online from anywhere, including free streams.
Can I watch BJK Cup Finals 2026 for free?
Several countries around the world are broadcasting the 2026 BJK Cup Finals completely free, including:
- Australia: 9Now
- Belgium: VRT
- Canada: CBC
- China: CCTV
- Czechia: Ceska Televize
- Hungary: MTVA
- Italy: SuperTennis
- Malta: PBS
- Poland: Polsat
- Slovakia: RTVS
- Spain: TVE
- Switzerland: SGR SSR
- UK: BBC iPlayer
Traveling abroad during the tournament? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were right at home.
Use a VPN to watch BJK Cup Finals 2026 from anywhere
A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.
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Get NordVPN and stream the 2026 BJK Cup Finals from wherever you are.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple:
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual UK service, you'd select a UK-based server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service, such as BBC iPlayer, and watch the tennis at no charge.
How to watch BJK Cup Finals 2026 live streams in the UK
The 2026 BJK Cup Finals will be shown on free-to-air BBC iPlayer in the UK.
At present, BBC haven't detailed what games they will show, but it is safe to assume that every Great Britain game and the final will be available on the platfiorm.
To watch BBC iPlayer: Visit the BBC iPlayer website or download the apps (iOS/Android).
BBC iPlayer is FREE, but you will need to create an account, have a valid U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV Licence.
If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch UK TV from abroad.
How to watch BJK Cup Finals 2026 live streams in Australia
The 2026 BJK Cup Finals are available on beIN Sports and via free streaming service 9Now.
beIN Sports prices start at AU$16.99/month with a 7-day free trial also available for new customers.
At present it isn't clear what free coverage will be available on 9Now, but with Australia out we may just see the final.
Remember: Use a VPN to access 9Now when outside of Australia.
How to watch BJK Cup Finals 2026 in the US
Tennis Channel will be showing the 2026 BJK Cup Finals in the US. Prices start at $11.99 per month or $109.99 per year.
You can also access the Tennis Channel via cord-cutting subscriptions on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) and Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) as well as Sling TV.
Visiting the US from the UK? Try NordVPN risk-free and unlock your BBC iPlayer stream.
BJK Cup Finals 2026 - Need to Know
Schedule of play
(All times BST)
Quarter-final 1: Tuesday, September 22, 10am BST
Czechia vs Great Britain
Quarter-final 2: Wednesday, September 23, 10am BST
Spain vs Kazakhstan
Quarter-final 3: Thursday, September 24, 3am BST
Ukraine vs Belgium
Quarter-final 4: Thursday, September 24, 10am BST
China vs Italy
Semi-final 1: Friday, September 25, 10am BST
Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2
Semi-final 2: Saturday, September 26, 10am BST
Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4
Final: Sunday, September 27, 10am BST
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
BJK Cup Finals 2026 teams
ITALY
Jasmine Paolini
Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Lucia Bronzetti
Sara Errani
Tyra Grant
Captain: Tathiana Garbin
CHINA
Zheng Qinwen
Wang Xiyu
Zhang Shuai
Guo Hanyu
Jiang Xinyu
Captain: Zheng Jie
UKRAINE
Elina Svitolina
Marta Kostyuk
Oleksandra Oliynykova
Dayana Yastremska
Lyudmyla Kichenok
Captain: Illya Marchenko
BELGIUM
Hanne Vandewinkel
Jeline Vandromme
Greet Minnen
Magali Kempen
Captain: Wim Fissette
KAZAKHSTAN
Yulia Putintseva
Anna Danilina
Zhibek Kulambayeva
Sonja Zhiyenbayeva
Captain: Yuriy Schukin
*Elena Rybakina withdrew on September 18 due to medical reasons
SPAIN
Cristina Bucsa
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Kaitlin Quevedo
Marina Bassols Ribera
Sara Sorribes Tormo
Captain: Carla Suarez Navarro
CZECHIA
Linda Noskova
Karolina Muchova
Marie Bouzkova
Katerina Siniakova
Sara Bejlek
Captain: Barbora Strycova
GREAT BRITAIN
Katie Boulter
Harriet Dart
Sonay Kartal
Mika Stojsavljevic
Jodie Burrage
Captain: Anne Keothavong
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Krishi covers buying guides and how-to's related to software, online tools, and tech products here at TechRadar. Over at Tom's Guide, he writes exclusively on VPN services. You can also find his work on Techopedia and The Tech Report. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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