NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, September 22 (game #1199)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, September 21 (game #1198).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1199) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

THIS

THAT

THE

OTHER

CAFE

PATRON

AGREE

ACCENT

TOUCH

THOSE

ROSE

NEUTRAL

DETAIL

DISAGREE

THESE

FLOURISH

NYT Connections today (game #1199) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Determiners

Determiners GREEN: Adornment

Adornment BLUE: A quiz with choices

A quiz with choices PURPLE: Fancy drinks

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1199) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DEMONSTRATIVES

DEMONSTRATIVES GREEN: EMBELLISHMENT

EMBELLISHMENT BLUE: OPTIONS ON A MULTIPLE CHOICE SURVEY

OPTIONS ON A MULTIPLE CHOICE SURVEY PURPLE: BEVERAGES WITH ACUTE ACCENTS REMOVED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1199) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1199, are…

YELLOW: DEMONSTRATIVES: THAT, THESE, THIS, THOSE

THAT, THESE, THIS, THOSE GREEN: EMBELLISHMENT: ACCENT, DETAIL, FLOURISH, TOUCH

ACCENT, DETAIL, FLOURISH, TOUCH BLUE: OPTIONS ON A MULTIPLE CHOICE SURVEY: AGREE, DISAGREE, NEUTRAL, OTHER

AGREE, DISAGREE, NEUTRAL, OTHER PURPLE: BEVERAGES WITH ACUTE ACCENTS REMOVED: CAFE, PATRON, ROSE, THE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Connections loves to hide a clue to another group on one of the tiles and today it was ACCENT.

This tile featured in the green group for EMBELLISHMENT but may also have tipped some crafty players off to the fact that we were searching for a group featuring accents or, as it happened, BEVERAGES WITH ACUTE ACCENTS REMOVED.

Before linking the fancy drinks I took a bit of a risk with the yellow group, having to choose between THE and THIS. Had I paid attention more at school I may have found this task easier — demonstratively easier, even. Yet somehow I scraped through without a single error.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, September 21, 2026, game #1198)

YELLOW: EMAIL BUTTONS: COMPOSE, DRAFTS, SENT, SPAM

COMPOSE, DRAFTS, SENT, SPAM GREEN: WAYS TO ATTRACT FISH: CHUM, FLY, SPINNER, WORM

CHUM, FLY, SPINNER, WORM BLUE: CHESS VERBS: CAPTURE, CASTLE, CHECK, MATE

CAPTURE, CASTLE, CHECK, MATE PURPLE: STARTS OF COMPOSERS' NAMES: BEET, BRAH, CHOP, VIVA