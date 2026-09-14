NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, September 15 (game #1192)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, September 14 (game #1191).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1192) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PLANT

COACH

WHISTLE

DESSERT

HANDLE

CABOOSE

DECEMBER

SLEEPER

DIRECT

TRAIN

LID

ASSET

SPOUT

MOLE

EPILOGUE

GUIDE

NYT Connections today (game #1192) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Tell someone what to do

Tell someone what to do GREEN: Used to boil water for tea

Used to boil water for tea BLUE: Secret agent

Secret agent PURPLE: Tagged on

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1192) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INSTRUCT

INSTRUCT GREEN: PARTS OF A WHISTLING KETTLE

PARTS OF A WHISTLING KETTLE BLUE: UNDERCOVER OPERATIVE

UNDERCOVER OPERATIVE PURPLE: THINGS THAT APPEAR AT THE END

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1192) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1192, are…

YELLOW: INSTRUCT: COACH, DIRECT, GUIDE, TRAIN

COACH, DIRECT, GUIDE, TRAIN GREEN: PARTS OF A WHISTLING KETTLE: HANDLE, LID, SPOUT, WHISTLE

HANDLE, LID, SPOUT, WHISTLE BLUE: UNDERCOVER OPERATIVE: ASSET, MOLE, PLANT, SLEEPER

ASSET, MOLE, PLANT, SLEEPER PURPLE: THINGS THAT APPEAR AT THE END: CABOOSE, DECEMBER, DESSERT, EPILOGUE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I knew that CABOOSE is the car at the back of a train, but it took me three guesses to get the other three tiles for THINGS THAT APPEAR AT THE END.

My error was including LID and HANDLE instead of DECEMBER. Obvious when you see them all together.

Anyway, I was delighted to score my 54th 'Purple first' despite the struggle to get there.

The other groups were then easier to put together — my lifelong tea addiction and current Slow Horses binge being in my favor with PARTS OF A WHISTLING KETTLE and UNDERCOVER OPERATIVE.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, September 14, 2026, game #1191)

YELLOW: WATERBIRDS: COOT, GOOSE, LOON, TEAL

COOT, GOOSE, LOON, TEAL GREEN: INFORMANT: CANARY, RAT, SNITCH, STOOLIE

CANARY, RAT, SNITCH, STOOLIE BLUE: COMMON SINGLE-USE PLASTIC ITEMS: BAG, CUTLERY, STIRRER, STRAW

BAG, CUTLERY, STIRRER, STRAW PURPLE: ____GRASS: BLUE, CRAB, LEMON, WHEAT