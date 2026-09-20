How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 for FREE: Live Streams & TV Channels

UCI Road World Championships 2026 live streams see the cycling action take place in Canada for the first time in 23 years. And while it's set to host many of the world's elite riders, one man will be notable by his absence.

Yes, anybody hoping to get a glimpse of modern great Tadej Pogačar speeding up and down the roads of Montreal will be sorely disappointed. His Vuelta a Espana-ending crash in Spain a few weeks ago means that he's unable to defend the world road race title that he won for the second straight time in Kigali, Rwanda last year. That leaves the field wide open for the likes of Wout Van Aert, Tom Pidcock and previous winners Remco Evenepoel and Mathieu van der Poel to compete for glory in the week's blue riband event.

Before that, however, comes plenty of other pulsating pedalling action, with the elite individual time trials kicking things off on the first Saturday, a mixed relay, and disciplines for U23 and junior riders (you can see a full schedule at the bottom of this page). Evenepoel himself is going for an unprecedented fourth straight title in the men's ITT, while Marlen Reusser (ITT) and Magdeleine Vallieres (road race) are both back to defend their respective crowns – the latter in front of a home crowd this time around.

Here's where to watch FEI World Championships 2026 live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE. And there's a full schedule of every single event at the bottom of this page.

Can I watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 cycling for free? Yes! You can watch Road World Championships 2026 for FREE in many parts of the world. CBC Sports and the CBC Gem streaming platform is showing extensive coverage of the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Canada – and all for FREE! You just need to create a free account on CBC Gem to watch online. Elsewhere, several other free-to-air broadcasters and their streaming platforms will also have varying amounts of the live cycling coverage with domestic commentary. These include: 🇬🇧 UK: BBC iPlayer

🇫🇷 France: France TV

🇩🇪 Germany: ZDF

🇧🇪 Belgium: RTBF Auvio / Sporza

🇮🇹 Italy: RaiPlay

🇵🇹 Portugal: RTP

🇪🇸 Spain: RTP

🇨🇭 Switzerland: Play RSI And in areas of the globe where there's no other official rights holder, the UCI's own YouTube channel will stream live action. What if you're overseas? NordVPN will unlock your free UCI Road World Championships streams – more on that below.

How to watch any UCI Road World Championships 2026 stream using a VPN

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual Canadian service, you'd select a Canada-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the cycling.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 live streams in the US

Specialist cycling streamer FloBikes has the live coverage of this year's Road World Championships cycling in the US, allowing you to watch it on your laptop, Android (mobile and TV), iPhone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

It costs $39.99 on a rolling monthly basis that can be cancelled at any time. Or, for top value, commit to a whole year and pay the equivalent of $12.99 per month ($155.99 total for the year).

If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the cycling on your usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 live streams in Canada

CBC has the rights to broadcast live streams of the 2026 Road World Championships for FREE.

You can watch events on TV via the free-to-air CBC Sports or live and on-demand coverage through its online CBC Gem streaming platform.

If you aren't in Canada for the event simply use a VPN to tune in to your free Road World Championships cycling streams from overseas.

Watch FREE UCI Road World Championships 2026 live streams in UK

There will be limited live action from the 2026 Road World Championships streamed for free in the UK on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.

At the time of writing, the broadcaster has confirmed it will be showing:

Women's Time Trial: Sunday, Sep 20 from 2pm BST (iPlayer)

Men's Time Trial: Sunday, Sep 20 from 5.30pm BST (iPlayer & BBC Three)

Women's Road Race: Saturday, Sep 26 from 2pm (iPlayer)

Men's Road Race: Sunday, Sep 27 from 2pm (iPlayer & BBC Three)

For more extensive coverage, all the races from the 2026 UCI Road World Championships will be shown on TNT Sports. To access this you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via HBO Max that includes TNT Sports. The best value streaming package is £25.99 a month for a 12-month term

If you're currently traveling abroad, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 live streams in Australia

This UCI cycling event will be shown on Stan Sport in Australia. Stan Sport costs $20 a month on top of a regular Stan subscription costing from $9.99 a month.

Away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Road World Championships 2026 matches on Stan as if you were back Down Under.

Can I watch 2026 Road World Championships on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream the Road World Championships. For example, CBC Gem in Canada and FloBikes in the USA. You can also stay up-to-date with the 2026 Road World Championships on the UCI's official social media channels such as on X (@UCI_cycling), Instagram (@uci_cycling), Facebook (UCI) and the UCI YouTube channel.

When do the 2026 UCI Road World Championships start? The 2026 Road World Championships takes place between consecutive Sundays from September 20 to 27. The Women’s Elite Individual Time Trial gets the action started on the opening day, with the Men’s Elite Road Race bringing the curtain down.

UCI Road World Championships 2026 schedule

Sunday, September 20

9am ET / 2pm BST – Women’s Elite Individual Time Trial

12.45pm ET / 5.45pm BST – Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial

Monday, September 21

9am ET / 2pm BST – Women’s U23 Individual Time Trial

12pm ET / 5pm BST – Men’s U23 Individual Time Trial

Tuesday, September 22

8.30am ET / 1.30pm BST – Mixed Team Relay

12.15pm ET / 5.15pm BST – Men’s Junior Individual Time Trial

3.15pm ET / 8.15pm BST – Women’s Junior Individual Time Trial

Thursday, September 24

9am ET / 2pm BST – Women’s U23 Road Race

1.30pm ET / 6.30pm BST – Men’s Junior Road Race

Friday, September 25

9am ET / 2pm BST – Men’s U23 Road Race

2.15pm ET / 7.15pm BST – Women’s Junior Road Race

Saturday, September 26

9am ET / 2pm BST – Women’s Elite Road Race

Sunday, September 27

9am ET / 2pm BST – Men’s Elite Road Race