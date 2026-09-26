How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2026 online – free stream for season 24 of dance competition

New presenters, new celebrities, new dancers, same old Strictly as the cosiest competition on TV returns for season 24.

Following the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman at the end of 2025’s outing, speculation was rife over who’d get the most sought after presenting gig on British telly. Following a search in which seemingly every UK TV presenter was invited to audition, it was officially announced back in May the show would be switching to a hosting trio, with presenter Emma Willis, Last Leg comedian Josh Widdicombe and former Strictly dancer Johannes Radebe chosen to front the revamped show.

The judges remain the same, with Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke joining head judge Shirly Ballas, while Craig Revel Horwood returns to soak up the booing. While the usual professional dancers return this year, there’s also a host of new faces on that side of things too, with Aleksandra Isaeva, Cristian Priori, Lethabo Monametsi, Maddie Ingoldsby and Mark Karmalita joining the roster.

Meanwhile, this year's celebrities are an eclectic bunch, with Dani Dyer set to give things another crack after withdrawing prior to last year's competition due to injury, while influencer Cach Mercer joins Dyer in filling this season’s Love Island quota. Also look out for a range of famous faces from stage and screen, including House of the Dragon star Bethany Antonia, Eastenders alum Jamie Wintstone and Lacey Turner, Emmerdale’s Lawrence Robb and Gavin & Stacey’s Gwen, Melanie Walters. TV presenter Will Best is also dancing this year, alongside YouTube star John Nellis, celeb dog trainer Graeme Hall and hairstylist-to-the-stars Chris Appleton. Recent Eurovision star Delta Goodrem, meanwhile, will be hoping to eclipse the competition. Rounding out the class of 2026 are a trio of sports stars, with Paralympian Sarah Storey, Olympian Tabby Stoecker and former footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips all taking to the dancefloor.

It’s set to be another spectacular season in the ballroom, so read on and find out how to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2026 online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Strictly 2026 for FREE? UK viewers can stream every episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2026 completely FREE on BBC iPlayer. The full show airs on Saturdays, followed by the results and elimination show on Sundays, beginning on 4 October, as no couple is eliminated during the first week. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2026 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Strictly 2026, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the UK due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market right now.

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How to watch Strictly Come Dancing season 24 online in the UK

Strictly 2026 premiered on BBC One in the UK on Saturday, September 19, with live shows kicking off this week. Episodes go out around 6:15 pm BST, although start times can change slightly based on other events being broadcast by the channel. There's also the results show, airing every Sunday from October 4. Strictly also streams free on BBC iPlayer at the same time as its TV airing and on-demand. The behind the scenes spin-off It Takes Two airs on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, going out at 6:30pm Monday to Friday, while Strictly: Lights Up streams exclusively on iPlayer immediately following the Sunday night results show. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

Can I watch Strictly Come Dancing season 24 online in the US?

Strictly Come Dancing doesn't air Stateside, but the US version of the show, Dancing with the Stars, is currently airing on Disney Plus.

Brit abroad in the US? Anyone travelling in the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

Can I watch Strictly Come Dancing season 24 online in Canada?

As with the US, Strictly Come Dancing doesn't air in Canada, but again, Dancing with the Stars can be found on Disney Plus.

British viewer traveling in Canada? Brits away from home who want to watch their usual streaming service can do so using a VPN.

Can I watch Strictly Come Dancing season 24 online in Australia?

Strictly Come Dancing isn't available to stream Down Under, but Aussies can watch their own version of Dancing with the Stars for free on 7Plus.

Brit Down Under? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

All you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing 2026

Below we have all the extra information you'll need on season 24 of Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 trailer

NEW Strictly Come Dancing Trailer 2026 🪩✨| BBC - YouTube Watch On

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 contestants?

(Image credit: BBC)

Bethany Antonia (Actress)

Cach Mercer (Influencer)

Chris Appleton (Celebrity Hair Stylist)

Dani Dyer (TV Personality)

Delta Goodrem (Singer & Actress)

Graeme Hall (Celebrity Dog Trainer)

Jaime Winstone (Actress)

John Nellis (YouTube Creator)

Lacey Turner (Actor)

Lawrence Robb (Actor)

Melanie Walters (Actor)

Dame Sarah Storey (Paralympian)

Shaun Wright-Phillips (Former Footballer)

Tabby Stoecker (Team GB Athelete)

Will Best (TV Presenter)

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 professional dancers?

(Image credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell

Julian Caillon

Amy Dowden

Katya Jones

Neil Jones

Nikita Kuzmin

Jowita Przystał

Aljaž Škorjanec

Alexis Warr

Kai Widdrington

Nancy Xu

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakley

Vito Coppola

Aleksandra Isaeva

Cristian Priori

Lethabo Monametsi

Maddie Ingoldsby

Mark Karmalita

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 couples

Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu

Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby

Chris Appleton and Amy Dowden

Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin

Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington

Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley

Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu

John Nellis and Katya Jones

Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola

Shaun Wright-Phillips and Alexis Warr

Tabby Stoecker and Mark Karmalita

Will Best and Dianne Buswell

Lawrence Robb and Jowita Przystał

Melanie Walters and Aljaž Škorjanec

Dame Sarah Storey and Julian Caillon

Are there new professionals for Strictly 2026? Strictly's 2026 season will a whopping five new dancers — Aleksandra Isaeva, Cristian Priori, Lethabo Monametsi, Maddie Ingoldsby and Mark Karmalita — step in to the ballroom. "Aleksandra Isaeva grew up in Ukraine and now lives in Italy. A multiple Ukrainian National Latin Champion, Aleksandra is ranked in the world’s top 21 Latin dancers and has reached top 10 positions at both the European Latin Championships in Blackpool and the Dutch Open’s World Latin Dance Competition, as well as becoming a finalist at the UK Dance Festival’s Latin Rising Star competition." "Aleksandra joins Strictly with her dance partner Cristian Priori. A four-time Italian Latin Champion who was ranked in the World’s top 24 Latin dancers for eight consecutive years, Cristian’s international success saw him become a Rising Star Latin Finalist at the Blackpool Dance Festival and an Open World Latin Semi-Finalist. Born in Rome, Cristian achieved dance success from a young age as the Junior Italian 10-Dance Champion, before going on to become a Rising Star Finalist at both the UK Open and the Dutch Open." "Lethabo Monametsi is an undefeated South African Latin Champion who first fell in love with dance after watching the South African version of Strictly Come Dancing. No stranger to television, she won the TV dance competition Dance Yo Dumo as a member of Urban Wave and has since performed as a dancer on The Masked Singer SA. Lethabo has also shared the stage with global icons including Diana Ross and Hans Zimmer, and represented South Africa at the WDC Amateur Open World Championships in Ireland. As if that all weren’t enough, Lethabo also holds a Bachelor of Arts (Law Major) Degree from the University of the Witwatersrand." "Maddie Ingoldsby is a UK National Ballroom Champion and eight-time Amateur 10-Dance World Champion from Bournemouth, who was previously also crowned World Rising Star and Under 21 World Ballroom Champion. As a child Maddie played Annie in the West End, and made her television debut on Strictly: It Takes Two – before going on to perform in a Pros’ group number on the main show’s Christmas special. Maddie can also be seen in the hit film Last Christmas, starring Emma Thompson and Emilia Clarke." "Mark Karmalita is a two-time National Latin Champion in his native Canada, and a Canadian Championship winner and finalist across multiple age groups. Mark is also an Empire Dance US Latin Rising Star Champion, and was previously ranked 10th in the World at the Under 21 Latin Dance Festival in Blackpool."

Who are the new Strictly Come Dancing 2026 hosts?

(Image credit: BBC)

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Chief Content Officer says: "Emma, Johannes and Josh’s chemistry is undeniable. There’s been so much speculation and hype, so I’m relieved we can share the news with the public at last! I’d like to thank all the brilliant people we saw before making this tough decision. But the most beloved ballroom in the UK always leads the way, and in a Strictly first we have chosen three outstanding hosts to take up the mantle. Along with our amazing Strictly team, who are busy planning fabulous and unforgettable treats for this new series, I know this terrific trio can’t wait to join our judges and pros to bring us must-see TV on the BBC this autumn."

Emma Willis says: “It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Strictly – I’ve cheered and danced along from my sofa for years - so to be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can’t quite comprehend. It’s impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind - two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long. I can only hope that we are able to help to steer the ship as beautifully as they have, into this new chapter. I can’t wait to spend my weekends with Josh and Jojo, the incredible dancers and the judges. Fingers crossed for a 10 from them!"

Johannes Radebe says: "To be returning to Strictly Come Dancing in this new role is beyond anything I ever imagined. This show has always stood for joy, heart, and togetherness, and I feel deeply honoured to now help carry that magic forward. To do it alongside the formidable Emma Willis and the utterly brilliant Josh Widdicombe makes it even more special. I’m ready-sequins, nerves, and all...please bear with me. Love Jojo."

Josh Widdicombe says: "Dancing the Charleston dressed as a penguin for the 2024 Christmas Special of Strictly remains my career high point, so I am giddy with excitement, honoured and a little overawed to be given the chance to step into the biggest shoes in television. I adore Emma and Jojo and can’t wait to spend my weekends with them. I’ll dust off the penguin costume."

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 judges?

(Image credit: BBC)

"Back once again for the new series will be the esteemed judging panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas who will be casting a watchful eye over the performances each week, giving their expert view on the dances and delivering their all-important scores."

Is there a 'Strictly Come Dancing' spin-off? The Strictly spin-off It Takes Two is back with new host Ellie Taylor, bringing viewers all the behind-the scenes glamour and gossip. There's also Strictly: Lights Up, a BBC iPlayer exclusive which will air every Sunday immidiatley following the results show. Hosts Abi Clarke and Tyler West will take viewers straight on to the Strictly dance floor for immediate reactions from the night's eliminated couple, their dance off opponents - plus the judges, hosts, other Strictly stars and studio guests.