Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk were always going to pull out the stops for the 13th season of long-running cult horror anthology series American Horror Story, and with Jessica Lange returning as Constance Langdon from Murder House, Sister Jude Martin from Asylum and Elsa Mars from Freak Show, it's shaping up as an all-stars crossover event.

There's been confirmation that Evan Peters is also reprising a multitude of his AHS roles, including Tate Langdon and the Rubber Man (Murder House), James Patrick March (Hotel) and Kai Anderson (Cult).

Further returning characters include Sarah Paulson's Cordelia Goode (Coven), Angela Bassett's Marie Laveau (Coven), Emma Roberts' Madison Montgomery (Coven, Apocalypse), John Carroll Lynch's Twisty the Clown (Freak Show, Cult), Jamie Brewer's Adelaide Langdon (Murder House) and Nan (Coven), Billie Lourd's Winter Anderson (Cult) and Mallory (Apocalypse), Gabourey Sidibe's Queenie (Coven, Hotel, Apocalypse), Lesley Grossman's Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt (Apocalypse), Mena Suvari's Elizabeth Short (Murder House, Apocalypse) and Seth Gabel's Jeffrey Dahmer (Hotel).

Although you don't need to have watched the previous 12 seasons to understand what's going on in AHS 13, it certainly wouldn't hurt. The emblematically gothic, wildly over-the-top trailer (embedded below) gives little away, but there's a suggestion that Constance will serve as the series' main protagonist.

Read on as we explain how to watch American Horror Story: 13 from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch American Horror Story: 13 from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country and unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Extra Months Free

✅ Unlocks Hulu & YouTube TV



Get NordVPN and stream American Horror Story: 13 from anywhere.

How to watch American Horror Story: 13 in the US

American Horror Story: 13 premieres on FX with a triple-header of episodes from 9pm ET/PT on Thursday, September 24.

Further episodes will go out two at a time in the same slot weekly.

If you don't have access to FX, you can watch American Horror Story: 13 on Hulu instead.

Watch AHS: 13 on Hulu Hulu offers monthly plans beginning at $11.99/month with American Horror Story: 13 available on the platform as well as a host of other great shows, including The Bear, Paradise and The Beauty.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when American Horror Story: 13 is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch American Horror Story: 13 in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide

Viewers outside the US can watch American Horror Story: 13 on Disney Plus, the show’s international home.

Episodes land as double-headers each Friday, following the triple-header on September 25.

You can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are, starting for as little as CA$8.99 / £5.99 / AU$9.99 per month in Canada, the UK and Australia respectively.

Away from home? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to your home country.

American Horror Story: 13 – Need to Know

American Horror Story: 13 trailer

American Horror Story: 13 | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

When is the American Horror Story: 13 release date? American Horror Story: 13 premieres in the US on Thursday, September 24. In Canada, the UK and Australia, episodes will arrive a day later, starting from Friday, September 25.

American Horror Story: 13 episode guide

American Horror Story: 13 comprises 13 episodes, which will air on FX and Hulu in the US on the following schedule:

Episode 1: "13" – Thu, Sep 24 at 9pm ET

– Thu, Sep 24 at 9pm ET Episode 2: "1:13 AM" – Thu, Sep 24 at 9.45pm ET

– Thu, Sep 24 at 9.45pm ET Episode 3: "Rauhnacht" – Thu, Sep 24 at 10.30pm ET

– Thu, Sep 24 at 10.30pm ET Episode 4: "Is That All There Is?" – Thu, Oct 1 at 9pm ET

– Thu, Oct 1 at 9pm ET Episode 5: "Date Night" – Thu, Oct 1 at 9.45pm ET

– Thu, Oct 1 at 9.45pm ET Episode 6: "The Return of Devil's Night" – Thu, Oct 8 at 9pm ET

– Thu, Oct 8 at 9pm ET Episode 7: "The Baddest Witch of Them All" – Thu, Oct 8 at 9.45pm ET

– Thu, Oct 8 at 9.45pm ET Episode 8: "The Devil Is in the Details" – Thu, Oct 15 at 9pm ET

– Thu, Oct 15 at 9pm ET Episode 9: "The Prodigal Son" – Thu, Oct 15 at 9.45pm ET

– Thu, Oct 15 at 9.45pm ET Episode 10 – Thu, Oct 22 at 9pm ET

– Thu, Oct 22 at 9pm ET Episode 11 – Thu, Oct 22 at 9.45pm ET

– Thu, Oct 22 at 9.45pm ET Episode 12 – Thu, Oct 29 at 9pm ET

– Thu, Oct 29 at 9pm ET Episode 13 – Thu, Oct 29 at 9.45pm ET

Is Ariana Grande in American Horror Story: 13? "Thank U, Next" singer and Wicked star Ariana Grande was supposed to feature in AHS 13, but dropped out of the project because of scheduling conflicts.

American Horror Story: 13 cast

Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon, Elsa Mars & Sister Jude Martin

Evan Peters as Kai Anderson, James Patrick March, Tate Langdon & the Rubber Man

Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode

Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau

Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery

John Carroll Lynch as Twisty the Clown

Jamie Brewer as Addie Langdon

Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson

Gabourey Sidibe as Queenie

Lesley Grossman as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt

Mena Suvari as Elizabeth Short

Seth Gabel as Jeffrey Dahmer

Avantika as Ophelia

Berto Colon as Joe the Doorman

Joey Pollari as Ben DeSoto

Fedor Steer as Mr Nas

Paul Anthony Kelly as Young Nas

John Waters as Mr Phibes

Melanie Nicholls-King as Gwyn

Alex Consani as Morwenna

Amanda Rea as Brigitte Bardot

Renata Friedman as Wallis Simpson

Nihar Duvvuri as Anwar

Bobby McFarlane as Piggy Man

Brooke Maroon as Jezebel

Elizabeth Tate as Eva Braun

When is the American Horror Story: 13 season finale? The 13th and final episode of American Horror Story: 13 premieres at 9.45pm ET/PT on Thursday, October 29 in the US. It will premiere on Friday, October 30 in Canada, the UK and Australia.